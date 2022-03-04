Log in
TUI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/04/2022 | 05:22pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.03.2022 / 23:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexey A.
Last name(s): Mordashov
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.817 EUR 188739000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.817 EUR 188739000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/02/2022; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73203  04.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294993&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
