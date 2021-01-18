Log in
TUI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01/18/2021 | 09:36am EST
TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and 
persons closely associated with them 
18-Jan-2021 / 15:34 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form:  Unifirm Limited 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:                                      Alexey A. 
 
 Last name(s):                                    Mordashov 
 
 Position:                                        Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 TUI AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:                                                     Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt 
                                                           instrument 
 
                                                           Forward Purchase of Subscription Rights with ISIN 
 Description:                                              DE000TUAG109 regarding TUI AG Ordinary Shares (ISIN: 
                                                           DE000TUAG000) 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Agreement of a Forward Purchase pursuant to which the notifying party acquires up to a total number of 66,422,880 
 Subscription Rights for TUI AG Ordinary Shares at a maximum price (excluding commission) of up to EUR 2.70 per 
 Subscription Right. The Subscription Rights will be acquired from the market by the counterparty in the time period 
 from 12 January 2021 to 22 January 2021 (subject to early termination) up to a fixed daily target number of 
 Subscription Rights at a maximum daily price per Subscription Right (such number and price may be amended daily by 
 the parties, subject to the total number and maximum price mentioned above) and will be delivered to the notifying 
 party at the aggregate amount of all purchase prices at which they were acquired by the counterparty (plus 
 commission) in one settlement. The transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option programme. 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price             Aggregated volume 
 
 not numberable    not numberable 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-01-11; UTC±0 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           DE000TUAG000 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           TUI 
LEI Code:       529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   91733 
EQS News ID:    1161387 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2021 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT)

