TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22-Oct-2021 / 15:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexey A. Last name(s): Mordashov Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.6542 EUR 12443648.70 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 2.6542 EUR 12443648.7000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-21; UTC±0 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 125044 EQS News ID: 1242964 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

