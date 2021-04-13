|
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
TUI AG (TUI)
13-Apr-2021 / 17:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
|Name and legal form:
|Unifirm Limited
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Alexey A.
|Last name(s):
|Mordashov
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG000
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.3495 EUR
|23909062.32 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|4.3495 EUR
|23909062.3200 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TUI
|LEI Code:
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|98841
|EQS News ID:
|1184309
|Sales 2021
11 751 M
13 977 M
13 977 M
|Net income 2021
-969 M
-1 152 M
-1 152 M
|Net Debt 2021
5 648 M
6 718 M
6 718 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-3,96x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
4 722 M
5 626 M
5 617 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,88x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,56x
|Nbr of Employees
|37 081
|Free-Float
|65,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|SELL
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Average target price
2,54 €
|Last Close Price
4,30 €
|Spread / Highest target
2,42%
|Spread / Average Target
-40,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-76,7%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|TUI AG
|35.83%
|5 626