|
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20-Dec-2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mathias Kiep
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Member of the Executive Board
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
TUI AG
|
b)
|
LEI
|
529900SL2WSPV293B552
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1.591 EUR
1.5925 EUR
1.593 EUR
|
4608 shares
500 shares
1142 shares
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: 6250 shares, 9946.78 EUR
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-12-19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Xetra Frankfurt
|
|
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG000
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TUI
|LEI Code:
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|210110
|EQS News ID:
|1518035
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
© EQS 2022
|
|Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
18 520 M
19 647 M
19 647 M
|Net income 2023
|
290 M
308 M
308 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
3 348 M
3 551 M
3 551 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|9,18x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
2 783 M
2 953 M
2 953 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,33x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,31x
|Nbr of Employees
|56 204
|Free-Float
|66,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|UNDERPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|1,56 €
|Average target price
|1,76 €
|Spread / Average Target
|12,8%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|TUI AG
|-42.28%
|2 953