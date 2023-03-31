|
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
31-March-2023 / 12:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Anette
|Last name(s):
|Strempel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG1E4
b) Nature of the transaction
|Granting of 1,151 Subscription Rights, pursuant to the capital increase rights issue.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|
