TUI AG (TUI)

TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06-Apr-2023 / 18:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Mathias Last name(s): Kiep

a) Name 2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



a) Position / statusb) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

a) Nameb) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG505

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.25 EUR 10,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.25 EUR 10,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2023-04-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



