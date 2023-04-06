Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG505

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:16:39 2023-04-06 pm EDT
6.958 EUR   +8.99%
12:53pTui Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
12:52pDd : TUI AG: Helmut Reiner Sebastian Ebel, buy
EQ
12:49pTui Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04/06/2023 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06-Apr-2023 / 18:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Mathias
Last name(s): Kiep

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TUAG505

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.25 EUR 10,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.25 EUR 10,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2023-04-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 235629
EQS News ID: 1603655

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603655&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about TUI AG
12:53pTui Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manager..
EQ
12:52pDd : TUI AG: Helmut Reiner Sebastian Ebel, buy
EQ
12:49pTui Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manager..
EQ
12:48pDd : TUI AG: Dr. Dieter Zetsche, sell
EQ
12:44pTui Capital Increase : Executive Board and Chairman of the Supervisory Board exercise subs..
PU
12:43pTui Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manager..
EQ
12:42pDd : TUI AG: Mathias Kiep, buy
EQ
12:04pStocks end shortened week on positive note
AN
07:39aTui clearly stabilized - subscription rights gain 150 percent
DP
07:08aTUI Group : A robust Easter removes travel demand concerns
Alphavalue
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 897 M 20 637 M 20 637 M
Net income 2023 356 M 389 M 389 M
Net Debt 2023 3 388 M 3 700 M 3 700 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,29x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 140 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 49 979
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,38 €
Average target price 17,74 €
Spread / Average Target 178%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG-25.61%1 245
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-9.01%5 667
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-8.02%3 499
BOWLERO CORP.17.36%2 698
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.24.46%1 934
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-5.86%1 825
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer