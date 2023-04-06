|
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06-Apr-2023 / 18:42 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Mathias
|Last name(s):
|Kiep
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG505
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.25 EUR
|10,000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|6.25 EUR
|10,000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG505
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TUI
|LEI Code:
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|235629
|EQS News ID:
|1603655
|Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
|Sales 2023
18 897 M
20 637 M
20 637 M
|Net income 2023
356 M
389 M
389 M
|Net Debt 2023
3 388 M
3 700 M
3 700 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|4,29x
|Yield 2023
|-
|Capitalization
1 140 M
1 245 M
1 245 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,24x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,21x
|Nbr of Employees
|49 979
|Free-Float
|23,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|UNDERPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Last Close Price
|6,38 €
|Average target price
|17,74 €
|Spread / Average Target
|178%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|TUI AG
|-25.61%
|1 245