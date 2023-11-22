TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22-Nov-2023 / 15:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 06, 2023
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 06, 2023
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations

