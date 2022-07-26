Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  TUI AG
  News
  Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:38 2022-07-26 am EDT
1.508 EUR   -1.60%
07/18UK's Luton airport halts flights during heatwave due to runway defect
RE
TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07/26/2022 | 06:18am EDT
TUI AG (TUI)
26-Jul-2022 / 12:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 177223
EQS News ID: 1406101

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1406101&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
