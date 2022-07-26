|
TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
|Sales 2022
|
15 729 M
16 061 M
16 061 M
|Net income 2022
|
9,48 M
9,68 M
9,68 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
3 638 M
3 715 M
3 715 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|27,9x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
|
2 736 M
2 794 M
2 794 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,41x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,33x
|Nbr of Employees
|46 123
|Free-Float
|65,6%
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|UNDERPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|1,53 €
|Average target price
|2,33 €
|Spread / Average Target
|52,3%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|TUI AG
|-43.26%
|2 794