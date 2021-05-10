|
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
TUI AG (TUI)
10-May-2021 / 17:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|TUI AG
|Street:
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
|Postal code:
|30625
|City:
|Hannover
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.26 %
|4.85 %
|5.11 %
|1099393634
|Previous notification
|0.03 %
|2.72 %
|2.76 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|US8990451085
|0
|235
|0 %
|0.00002 %
|DE000TUAG000
|0
|2825525
|0 %
|0.26 %
|Total
|2825760
|0.26 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right To Recall
|Open
|
|26758166
|2.43 %
|Convertible Bond
|16.04.2028
|
|2610431
|0.24 %
|Call Warrant
|17.06.2022
|
|397503
|0.04 %
|Call Option
|17.12.2021
|
|1386595
|0.13 %
|Swap
|17.06.2022
|
|459378
|0.04 %
|
|
|Total
|31612072
|2.88 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|CFD
|29.04.2031
|
|Cash
|5056250
|0.46 %
|Swap
|31.12.2030
|
|Cash
|6280007
|0.57 %
|Call Warrant
|31.12.2030
|
|Cash
|5140228
|0.47 %
|Put Warrant
|31.12.2030
|
|Cash
|59985
|0.01 %
|Put Option
|17.06.2022
|
|Physical
|5196253
|0.47 %
|
|
|
|Total
|21732722
|1.98 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International Bank
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
11 563 M
14 067 M
14 067 M
|Net income 2021
|
-1 020 M
-1 241 M
-1 241 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
5 502 M
6 694 M
6 694 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-5,12x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
5 683 M
6 907 M
6 914 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,97x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,62x
|Nbr of Employees
|37 081
|Free-Float
|65,4%
|
|
