Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/10/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10-May-2021 / 17:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TUI AG
Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
Postal code: 30625
City: Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 May 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.26 % 4.85 % 5.11 % 1099393634
Previous notification 0.03 % 2.72 % 2.76 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US8990451085 0 235 0 % 0.00002 %
DE000TUAG000 0 2825525 0 % 0.26 %
Total 2825760 0.26 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 26758166 2.43 %
Convertible Bond 16.04.2028 2610431 0.24 %
Call Warrant 17.06.2022 397503 0.04 %
Call Option 17.12.2021 1386595 0.13 %
Swap 17.06.2022 459378 0.04 %
    Total 31612072 2.88 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFD 29.04.2031 Cash 5056250 0.46 %
Swap 31.12.2030 Cash 6280007 0.57 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 5140228 0.47 %
Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 59985 0.01 %
Put Option 17.06.2022 Physical 5196253 0.47 %
      Total 21732722 1.98 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
07 May 2021


ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 104142
EQS News ID: 1194736

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194736&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about TUI AG
11:05aTUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
11:04aDGAP-PVR  : TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
DJ
11:04aTUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
05/07Britain reopens travel from May 17 to limited destinations
RE
05/07Britain reopens travel from May 17 but to just 12 destinations
RE
05/07TUI  : to Offer COVID-19 Tests Under Holiday Package
MT
05/06TUI  : lures UK holidaymakers with cheap COVID-19 tests ahead of travel restart
RE
05/06EasyJet ahead of green list warns UK risks being left behind in travel
RE
05/05RIU CONTINUES ITS REACTIVATION IN TH : three hotels in Jamaica and Bahamas reope..
PU
05/04TUI  : Moody's Assigns TUI B3 Rating Ahead of Travel Resumption With Stable Outl..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 563 M 14 067 M 14 067 M
Net income 2021 -1 020 M -1 241 M -1 241 M
Net Debt 2021 5 502 M 6 694 M 6 694 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 683 M 6 907 M 6 914 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 37 081
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,53 €
Last Close Price 5,17 €
Spread / Highest target -14,9%
Spread / Average Target -51,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -82,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Ebel Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Hilka Schneider Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG63.46%6 907
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-0.60%2 683
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.8.62%2 559
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-13.99%2 182
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED2.06%1 912
SEALINK TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED45.29%1 666