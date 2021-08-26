TUI AG (TUI)

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



26-Aug-2021 / 16:33 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris , France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 19 Aug 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.29 % 4.85 % 5.14 % 1099393634 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG000 3096831 100000 0.28 % 0.01 % Total 3196831 0.29 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 4717829 0.43 % Convertible Bonds 16.04.2028 16.04.2028 13070799 1.19 % Certificates 20.08.2021-16.09.2022 20.08.2021-16.09.2022 5740792 0.52 % Total 23529420 2.14 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 1194807 0.11 % Certificates 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 73981 0.01 % Certificates 17.06.2022 17.06.2022 Cash 236000 0.02 % Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 2574504 0.23 % OTC Call Options 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 8467550 0.77 % OTC Call Options 17.09.2021-18.03.2022 17.09.2021-18.03.2022 Cash 422942 0.04 % OTC Put Options 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 2362293 0.21 % OTC Put Options 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 Cash 11910 0 % OTC Put Options 16.12.2022 Until 16.12.2022 Physical 366205 0.03 % Listed Put Options 17.12.2021-16.12.2022 Until 17.12.2021-16.12.2022 Physical 3438000 0.31 % Listed Call Warrants 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 7866821 0.72 % Listed Call Warrants 17.09.2021-18.03.2022 17.09.2021-18.03.2022 Cash 381666 0.03 % Listed Put Warrants 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 2362294 0.21 % Listed Put Warrants 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 Cash 11910 0 % Total 29770883 2.71 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % % - % % % Société Générale S.A. % % % SG AMERICAS Securities Holdings, LLC % % % SG AMERICAS Securities, LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

24 Aug 2021

