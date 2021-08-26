|
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
26-Aug-2021 / 16:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|TUI AG
|Street:
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
|Postal code:
|30625
|City:
|Hannover
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.29 %
|4.85 %
|5.14 %
|1099393634
|Previous notification
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000TUAG000
|3096831
|100000
|0.28 %
|0.01 %
|Total
|3196831
|0.29 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall lent securities
|N/A
|N/A
|4717829
|0.43 %
|Convertible Bonds
|16.04.2028
|16.04.2028
|13070799
|1.19 %
|Certificates
|20.08.2021-16.09.2022
|20.08.2021-16.09.2022
|5740792
|0.52 %
|
|
|Total
|23529420
|2.14 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|OTC Call Options on Basket
|03.01.2033
|Until 03.01.2033
|Cash
|1194807
|0.11 %
|Certificates
|03.01.2033
|Until 03.01.2033
|Cash
|73981
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|17.06.2022
|17.06.2022
|Cash
|236000
|0.02 %
|Contracts For Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|2574504
|0.23 %
|OTC Call Options
|17.09.2021-03.01.2033
|Until 17.09.2021-03.01.2033
|Cash
|8467550
|0.77 %
|OTC Call Options
|17.09.2021-18.03.2022
|17.09.2021-18.03.2022
|Cash
|422942
|0.04 %
|OTC Put Options
|17.09.2021-03.01.2033
|Until 17.09.2021-03.01.2033
|Cash
|2362293
|0.21 %
|OTC Put Options
|17.12.2021
|17.12.2021
|Cash
|11910
|0 %
|OTC Put Options
|16.12.2022
|Until 16.12.2022
|Physical
|366205
|0.03 %
|Listed Put Options
|17.12.2021-16.12.2022
|Until 17.12.2021-16.12.2022
|Physical
|3438000
|0.31 %
|Listed Call Warrants
|17.09.2021-03.01.2033
|Until 17.09.2021-03.01.2033
|Cash
|7866821
|0.72 %
|Listed Call Warrants
|17.09.2021-18.03.2022
|17.09.2021-18.03.2022
|Cash
|381666
|0.03 %
|Listed Put Warrants
|17.09.2021-03.01.2033
|Until 17.09.2021-03.01.2033
|Cash
|2362294
|0.21 %
|Listed Put Warrants
|17.12.2021
|17.12.2021
|Cash
|11910
|0 %
|
|
|
|Total
|29770883
|2.71 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Effekten GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|SG AMERICAS Securities Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|SG AMERICAS Securities, LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|
|
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG000
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|TUI
|LEI Code:
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|120875
|EQS News ID:
|1229234
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
© EQS 2021
|
|Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
5 810 M
6 830 M
6 830 M
|Net income 2021
|
-2 434 M
-2 862 M
-2 862 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
6 077 M
7 144 M
7 144 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-2,79x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
4 209 M
4 945 M
4 948 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,77x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,56x
|Nbr of Employees
|46 518
|Free-Float
|64,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|SELL
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Last Close Price
|
3,83 €
|Average target price
|
2,59 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
-32,4%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|TUI AG
|21.06%
|4 945