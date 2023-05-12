Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG505

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:35:09 2023-05-12 am EDT
5.897 EUR   -2.04%
08:21aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08:20aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:52aTUI : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/12/2023 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12-May-2023 / 14:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TUI AG
Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
Postal code: 30625
City: Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
UBS AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 May 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.13 % 0.95 % 5.08 % 507431033
Previous notification 3.93 % 0.98 % 4.91 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TUAG505 0 20938735 0 % 4.13 %
Total 20938735 4.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent shares At any time 824593 0.16 %
Right of use over shares At any time 2472662 0.49 %
Long Call Option 15/12/2023 17000 0 %
    Total 3314255 0.65 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Exchangable bonds (DE000A3E5KG2) 16/04/2028 27/05/2021 -30/03/2028 Physical 491176 0.1 %
Swaps on Baskets 11/08/2023-04/02/2026 Cash 35924 0.01 %
Rights of use over Exchangeable Bonds At any time Physical 11848 0 %
Short Put Option 15/12/2023-18/12/2026 Physical 991595 0.2 %
      Total 1530543 0.3 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.95 % % %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.95 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.95 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.95 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.95 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.95 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.95 % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 May 2023


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 243471
EQS News ID: 1632147

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632147&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about TUI AG
08:21aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
08:20aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
06:52aTUI : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
05:13aReducing Emissions, Strengthening Su : TUI publishes Green Building Guidelines for hotels
PU
12:35aStudy: Sustainable tourism offers are worth a lot to travelers
DP
05/11TUI Group : Q2 a slight miss; maintained but somewhat vague guidance
Alphavalue
05/11Tui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
05/11Tui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
05/11TUI Group in H1 2023
AQ
05/11TUI : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 309 M 21 084 M 21 084 M
Net income 2023 348 M 379 M 379 M
Net Debt 2023 2 312 M 2 524 M 2 524 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,32x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 055 M 3 336 M 3 336 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 49 979
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,02 €
Average target price 13,35 €
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG-86.74%3 336
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-21.26%2 995
BOWLERO CORP.-1.11%2 273
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.16.53%2 201
KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED12.17%1 265
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-6.21%1 173
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer