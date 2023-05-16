EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



16.05.2023 / 09:48 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

UBS AG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 10 May 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.84 % 0.89 % 4.73 % 507431033 Previous notification 4.13 % 0.95 % 5.08 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 0 19486119 0 % 3.84 % Total 19486119 3.84 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent shares At any time 1029893 0.2 % Right of use over shares At any time 1893587 0.37 % Long Call Options 15/12/2023 64000 0.01 % Total 2987480 0.59 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Exchangable bonds (DE000A3E5KG2) 16/04/2028 27/05/2021 -30/03/2028 Physical 491176 0.1 % Swaps on Baskets 11/08/2023-04/02/2026 Cash 35924 0.01 % Rights of use over Exchangeable Bonds At any time Physical 11848 0 % Short Put Option 15/12/2023-18/12/2026 Physical 991595 0.2 % Total 1530543 0.3 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.66 % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.66 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.66 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.66 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.66 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.66 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.66 % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

15 May 2023

