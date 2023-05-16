|
|
|
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
TUI AG (TUI)
16-May-2023 / 09:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|TUI AG
|Street:
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
|Postal code:
|30625
|City:
|Hannover
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.84 %
|0.89 %
|4.73 %
|507431033
|Previous notification
|4.13 %
|0.95 %
|5.08 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000TUAG505
|0
|19486119
|0 %
|3.84 %
|Total
|19486119
|3.84 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall lent shares
|
|At any time
|1029893
|0.2 %
|Right of use over shares
|
|At any time
|1893587
|0.37 %
|Long Call Options
|15/12/2023
|
|64000
|0.01 %
|
|
|Total
|2987480
|0.59 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Exchangable bonds (DE000A3E5KG2)
|16/04/2028
|27/05/2021 -30/03/2028
|Physical
|491176
|0.1 %
|Swaps on Baskets
|11/08/2023-04/02/2026
|
|Cash
|35924
|0.01 %
|Rights of use over Exchangeable Bonds
|
|At any time
|Physical
|11848
|0 %
|Short Put Option
|15/12/2023-18/12/2026
|
|Physical
|991595
|0.2 %
|
|
|
|Total
|1530543
|0.3 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|3.66 %
| %
| %
|UBS Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|3.66 %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|3.66 %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|3.66 %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|3.66 %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|3.66 %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|3.66 %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
|
|
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG505
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|TUI
|LEI Code:
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|244069
|EQS News ID:
|1634213
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
© EQS 2023
|
|
|
|
|3 333