|
|
|
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
16.05.2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|TUI AG
|Street:
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
|Postal code:
|30625
|City:
|Hannover
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.63 %
|4.42 %
|5.06 %
|507431033
|Previous notification
|0.07 %
|4.83 %
|4.90 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000TUAG505
|0
|3214451
|0 %
|0.63 %
|Total
|3214451
|0.63 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right To Recall
|Open
|
|13110136
|2.58 %
|Right Of Use
|Open
|
|1882012
|0.37 %
|Call Option
|16.06.2023
|
|322449
|0.06 %
|Convertible Bond
|16.04.2028
|
|858620
|0.17 %
|Call Warrant
|20.06.2025
|
|206717
|0.04 %
|
|
|Total
|16379935
|3.23 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Put Option
|15.12.2023
|
|Physical
|79472
|0.02 %
|Swap
|11.05.2033
|
|Cash
|5054244
|0.99 %
|Call Warrant
|31.12.2030
|
|Cash
|926504
|0.18 %
|
|
|
|Total
|6060220
|1.19 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International Bank
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
16.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TUI AG
|
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
|
|30625 Hannover
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.tuigroup.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1634207 16.05.2023 CET/CEST
© EQS 2023
|
|
|10:05a
|Bad news is good news... Wait, no it's bad news, or is it?
|
|09:48a
|Tui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
|
EQ
|09:47a
|Tui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
|
EQ
|06:36a
|Morgan Stanley upgrades Tui to 'Equal-weight' - target 740 pence
|
DP
|05:52a
|Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Amdocs, Gilead, MacFarlane, TUI..
|
|03:51a
|Tui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
|
EQ
|03:50a
|Tui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
|
EQ
|05/12
|Tui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
|
EQ
|05/12
|Tui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
|
EQ
|05/12
|Tui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
|
EQ
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
19 309 M
20 992 M
20 992 M
|Net income 2023
|
348 M
378 M
378 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
2 312 M
2 513 M
2 513 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|6,34x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
3 066 M
3 333 M
3 333 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,28x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,26x
|Nbr of Employees
|53 961
|Free-Float
|23,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Last Close Price
|6,04 €
|Average target price
|13,35 €
|Spread / Average Target
|121%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|TUI AG
|-86.69%
|3 333