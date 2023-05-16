Advanced search
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/16/2023 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.05.2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TUI AG
Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
Postal code: 30625
City: Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 May 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.63 % 4.42 % 5.06 % 507431033
Previous notification 0.07 % 4.83 % 4.90 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TUAG505 0 3214451 0 % 0.63 %
Total 3214451 0.63 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 13110136 2.58 %
Right Of Use Open 1882012 0.37 %
Call Option 16.06.2023 322449 0.06 %
Convertible Bond 16.04.2028 858620 0.17 %
Call Warrant 20.06.2025 206717 0.04 %
    Total 16379935 3.23 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 15.12.2023 Physical 79472 0.02 %
Swap 11.05.2033 Cash 5054244 0.99 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 926504 0.18 %
      Total 6060220 1.19 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
15 May 2023


16.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1634207  16.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1634207&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
