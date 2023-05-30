Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG505

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:39:43 2023-05-30 am EDT
6.030 EUR   -1.73%
11:10aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:09aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:01aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/30/2023 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30-May-2023 / 17:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TUI AG
Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
Postal code: 30625
City: Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 May 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.52 % 0.00 % 3.52 % 507431033
Previous notification 2.57 % 0.04 % 2.61 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TUAG505 0 17860460 0.00 % 3.52 %
Total 17860460 3.52 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
30 May 2023


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 247361
EQS News ID: 1645221

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645221&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about TUI AG
11:10aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
11:09aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
11:01aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
11:00aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
10:57aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
10:55aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
10:47aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
10:46aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
10:40aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
10:38aTui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 309 M 20 680 M 20 680 M
Net income 2023 348 M 372 M 372 M
Net Debt 2023 2 312 M 2 476 M 2 476 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,58x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 114 M 3 335 M 3 335 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 53 961
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,14 €
Average target price 13,62 €
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG-86.49%3 335
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-18.69%3 093
BOWLERO CORP.-11.28%2 075
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.10.04%1 990
KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED17.91%1 299
FUNSHINE CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD.16.47%1 176
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer