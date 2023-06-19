TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06/19/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19-Jun-2023 / 18:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
TUI AG
Street:
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
Postal code:
30625
City:
Hannover Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900SL2WSPV293B552
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Disclosure triggered due to the legal closing of the merger between UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG and the aggregation of the relevant interest of both companies as upon closing Credit Suisse Group AG ceased to exist and UBS Group AG was the surviving entity.
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
UBS AG
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Jun 2023
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.97 %
1.79 %
5.75 %
507431033
Previous notification
4.09 %
0.88 %
4.97 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TUAG505
0
20123624
0 %
3.97 %
Total
20123624
3.97 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent shares
At any time
1833897
0.36 %
Right to recall
undetermined
at any time
1031644
0.2 %
Right of use over shares
At any time
627561
0.12 %
Right of use over Convertibles
At any time
10888
0 %
Long Call Option
16/06/2023 - 20/06/2025
1740705
0.34 %
Long Call Option
15/12/2023
84000
0.02 %
Total
5328695
1.05 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Exchangable bonds (DE000A3E5KG2)
16/04/2028
27/05/2021 -30/03/2028
Physical
498674
0.1 %
Swaps on Baskets
30/01/2024- 04/02/2026
Cash
33663
0.01 %
Short Put Option
16/06/2023 - 20/06/2025
Physical
2443946
0.48 %
Short Put Option
20/12/2024- 18/12/2026
Physical
755520
0.15 %
Call option
16/06/2023
Cash
10214
0 %
Total
3742017
0.74 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
3.62 %
%
%
UBS Switzerland AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
3.62 %
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
3.62 %
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
3.62 %
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
3.62 %
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
%
%
%
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
3.62 %
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
3.62 %
%
%
UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
%
UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
%
UBS Securities LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse International
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Funds AG
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
16 Jun 2023
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.