  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  TUI AG
  News
  Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG505

TUI AG

(TUI1)
2023-06-19
6.891 EUR   -1.28%
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/19/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19-Jun-2023 / 18:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TUI AG
Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
Postal code: 30625
City: Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Disclosure triggered due to the legal closing of the merger between UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG and the aggregation of the relevant interest of both companies as upon closing Credit Suisse Group AG ceased to exist and UBS Group AG was the surviving entity.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
UBS AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Jun 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.97 % 1.79 % 5.75 % 507431033
Previous notification 4.09 % 0.88 % 4.97 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TUAG505 0 20123624 0 % 3.97 %
Total 20123624 3.97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent shares At any time 1833897 0.36 %
Right to recall undetermined at any time 1031644 0.2 %
Right of use over shares At any time 627561 0.12 %
Right of use over Convertibles At any time 10888 0 %
Long Call Option 16/06/2023 - 20/06/2025 1740705 0.34 %
Long Call Option 15/12/2023 84000 0.02 %
    Total 5328695 1.05 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Exchangable bonds (DE000A3E5KG2) 16/04/2028 27/05/2021 -30/03/2028 Physical 498674 0.1 %
Swaps on Baskets 30/01/2024- 04/02/2026 Cash 33663 0.01 %
Short Put Option 16/06/2023 - 20/06/2025 Physical 2443946 0.48 %
Short Put Option 20/12/2024- 18/12/2026 Physical 755520 0.15 %
Call option 16/06/2023 Cash 10214 0 %
      Total 3742017 0.74 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.62 % % %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.62 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.62 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.62 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.62 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.62 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.62 % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse International % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % %
Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Jun 2023


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 251952
EQS News ID: 1660667

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660667&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
