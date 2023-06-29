Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 29-Jun-2023 / 16:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.55 % 1.3 % 4.85 % 507431033 Previous notification 3.97 % 1.79 % 5.75 % / 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 0 18015294 0 % 3.55 % Total 18015294 3.55 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent shares At any time 3338835 0.66 % Right of use over shares At any time 299485 0.06 % Long Call Option 15/12/2023 - 20/06/2025 615974 0.12 % Total 4254294 0.84 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Exchangable bonds (DE000A3E5KG2) 16/04/2028 27/05/2021-30/03/2028 Physical 442432 0.09 % Swaps 30/01/2024- 09/05/2024 Cash 2007 0 % Short Put Option 15/12/2023 -18/12/2026 Physical 1909885 0.38 % Right of use over Convertibles At any time Physical 10888 0 % Total 2365212 0.47 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.19 % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.19 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.19 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.19 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.19 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.19 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.19 % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Securities LLC % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse International % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % % Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % % Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % % Credit Suisse Funds AG % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DE000TUAG505 Category Code: HOL TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 254488 EQS News ID: 1669347
End of Announcement EQS News Service
TUI AG is a Germany-based integrated tourism group. It operates through the different segments: Hotels & Resorts, Cruises, Destination Experiences, Markets & Airlines, divided into Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region, and All other segments. The Hotels & Resorts segment comprises all group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings. The Cruises segment consists of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Marella Cruises and the joint venture TUI Cruises. The Destination Experiences segment comprises delivering services in the destinations. The Northern Region comprises the Group's tour operators and airlines in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Nordics, Canada and Russia. The Central Region consists of tour operators and airlines in Germany and tour operators in Austria, Poland and Switzerland. The Western Region segment comprises tour operators in Belgium, the Netherlands and France. All other segments takes care of business operations for new markets and central corporate and tourism functions.
