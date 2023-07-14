TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14-Jul-2023 / 16:28 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name:TUI AG
Street:Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
Postal code:30625
City:Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification
XAcquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
 Acquisition/disposal of instruments
 Change of breakdown of voting rights
 Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Jul 2023

6. Total positions
 % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New3.01 %1.61 %4.62 %507431033
Previous notification2.94 %1.61 %4.55 %/

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISINAbsoluteIn %
 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TUAG5050152734840 %3.01 %
Total152734843.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Right to recall lent sharesAt any time33985900.67 %
Right of use over sharesAt any time6682890.13 %
Long Call Option15/12/2023- 20/06/20256159740.12 %
  Total46828530.92 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodCash or physical settlementVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Exchangable bonds (DE000A3E5KG2)16/04/202827/05/2021-30/03/2028Physical15672620.31 %
Short Put Option15/12/2023 -18/12/2026Physical19098850.38 %
Right of use over ConvertiblesAt any timePhysical103690 %
   Total34875160.69 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
XFull chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse International % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % %
Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rightsProportion of instrumentsTotal of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
13 Jul 2023


