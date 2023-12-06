Market Closed -
Official TUI AG press release
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
December 06, 2023 at 11:38 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.12.2023 / 17:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
TUI AG Street:
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 Postal code:
30625 City:
Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Helikon Long Short Equity Fund ICAV City of registered office, country: Dublin, Ireland 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
3.0072 %
1.95 %
4.96 %
507431033 Previous notification
2.95 %
1.98 %
4.92 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505
0
15259628
0.00 %
3.0072 % Total
15259628
3.0072 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % cash-settled equity swap
17/12/2024
1514650
0.29 % cash-settled equity swap
02/06/2026
149296
0.02 % cash-settled equity swap
17/12/2024
4230713
0.83 % cash-settled equity swap
05/05/2026
4043604
0.79 %
Total
9938263
1.95 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Helikon Long Short Equity Fund ICAV
%
%
% Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
3.0072 %
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
06.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
30625 Hannover
Germany Internet:
www.tuigroup.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1790849 06.12.2023 CET/CEST
TUI AG is a Germany-based integrated tourism group. It operates through the different segments: Hotels & Resorts, Cruises, Destination Experiences, Markets & Airlines, divided into Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region, and All other segments. The Hotels & Resorts segment comprises all group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings. The Cruises segment consists of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Marella Cruises and the joint venture TUI Cruises. The Destination Experiences segment comprises delivering services in the destinations. The Northern Region comprises the Group's tour operators and airlines in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Nordics, Canada and Russia. The Central Region consists of tour operators and airlines in Germany and tour operators in Austria, Poland and Switzerland. The Western Region segment comprises tour operators in Belgium, the Netherlands and France. All other segments takes care of business operations for new markets and central corporate and tourism functions.
More about the company
