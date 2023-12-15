Real-time Estimate
Official TUI AG press release
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
December 15, 2023 at 10:42 am EST
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 15-Dec-2023 / 16:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
TUI AG Street:
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 Postal code:
30625 City:
Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
3.62 %
1.6 %
5.22 %
507431033 Previous notification
3.54 %
1.34 %
4.88 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505
0
18347053
0 %
3.62 % Total
18347053
3.62 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right to recall lent shares At any time
3277574
0.65 % Right of use over shares At any time
1469678
0.29 % Long Call Option
15/12/2023 365565
0.07 %
Total
5112817
1.01 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Convertible Bonds (DE000A3E5KG2)
16/04/2028
27/05/2021-30/03/2028
Physical
2343395
0.46 % Short Put Option
15/12/2023 -18/12/2026 Physical
666557
0.13 % Right of use over Convertible (CH1233972566)
15/01/2024 Physical
6827
0 % Right of use over Convertible (CH1241664197)
15/01/2024 Physical
3541
0 %
Total
3020320
0.6 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
3.22 %
%
% UBS Switzerland AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
3.22 %
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
3.22 %
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
3.22 %
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
3.22 %
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
%
%
% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
3.22 %
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
3.22 %
%
% UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
% UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
% UBS Securities LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
3.22 %
%
% UBS Europe SE
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse International
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
%
%
% Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse Funds AG
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN:
DE000TUAG505 Category Code:
HOL TIDM:
TUI LEI Code:
529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories:
2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.:
292399 EQS News ID:
1798285
End of Announcement
EQS News Service
TUI AG is a Germany-based integrated tourism group. It operates through the different segments: Hotels & Resorts, Cruises, Destination Experiences, Markets & Airlines, divided into Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region, and All other segments. The Hotels & Resorts segment comprises all group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings. The Cruises segment consists of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Marella Cruises and the joint venture TUI Cruises. The Destination Experiences segment comprises delivering services in the destinations. The Northern Region comprises the Group's tour operators and airlines in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Nordics, Canada and Russia. The Central Region consists of tour operators and airlines in Germany and tour operators in Austria, Poland and Switzerland. The Western Region segment comprises tour operators in Belgium, the Netherlands and France. All other segments takes care of business operations for new markets and central corporate and tourism functions.
Average target price
10.09
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+40.10% Consensus