EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.12.2023 / 11:34 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Societe Generale SA

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 20 Dec 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.60 % 4.59 % 5.19 % 507431033 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 3029676 0 0.60 % 0.00 % Total 3029676 0.60 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities NA NA 6870923 1.35 % Convertible Bonds 30.03.2028 30.03.2028 2137177 0.42 % cerificates 26.01.2024- 31.12.2024 26.01.2024- 31.12.2024 1939879 0.38 % Listed Call Options 21.06.2024 Until 21.06.2024 12500 0 % Total 10960479 2.16 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contracts For Difference NA NA Cash 55678 0.01 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 2234263 0.44 % OTC Call Options 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Until 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 3710382 0.73 % OTC Call Options 15.03.2024 15.03.2024 Cash 400 0 % OTC Put Options 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 769610 0.15 % Listed Call Warrants 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Until 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 2729523 0.54 % Listed Call Warrants on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 1779921 0.35 % Listed Put Warrants 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Until 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 542398 0.11 % Listed Put Options 22.03.2024 22.03.2024 Cash 4000 0 % Listed Put Options 21.06.2024- 20.12.2024 Until 21.06.2024- 20.12.2024 Physical 508300 0.10 % Total 12334475 2.43 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Société Générale S.A. % % % -Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

27 Dec 2023

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

28.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

