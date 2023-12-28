Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
06:16:01 2023-12-28 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
7.192
EUR
+1.01%
+0.84%
-52.76%
Official TUI AG press release
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
December 28, 2023 at 05:37 am EST
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 28-Dec-2023 / 11:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
TUI AG Street:
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 Postal code:
30625 City:
Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Societe Generale SA City of registered office, country: Paris, France 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
0.60 %
4.59 %
5.19 %
507431033 Previous notification
0 %
0 %
0 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505
3029676
0
0.60 %
0.00 % Total
3029676
0.60 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities
NA
NA
6870923
1.35 % Convertible Bonds
30.03.2028
30.03.2028
2137177
0.42 % cerificates
26.01.2024- 31.12.2024
26.01.2024- 31.12.2024
1939879
0.38 % Listed Call Options
21.06.2024
Until 21.06.2024
12500
0 %
Total
10960479
2.16 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Contracts For Difference
NA
NA
Cash
55678
0.01 % OTC Call Options on Basket
03.01.2033
Until 03.01.2033
Cash
2234263
0.44 % OTC Call Options
15.03.2024-03.01.2033
Until 15.03.2024-03.01.2033
Cash
3710382
0.73 % OTC Call Options
15.03.2024
15.03.2024
Cash
400
0 % OTC Put Options
03.01.2033
Until 03.01.2033
Cash
769610
0.15 % Listed Call Warrants
15.03.2024-03.01.2033
Until 15.03.2024-03.01.2033
Cash
2729523
0.54 % Listed Call Warrants on Basket
03.01.2033
Until 03.01.2033
Cash
1779921
0.35 % Listed Put Warrants
15.03.2024-03.01.2033
Until 15.03.2024-03.01.2033
Cash
542398
0.11 % Listed Put Options
22.03.2024
22.03.2024
Cash
4000
0 % Listed Put Options
21.06.2024- 20.12.2024
Until 21.06.2024- 20.12.2024
Physical
508300
0.10 %
Total
12334475
2.43 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Société Générale S.A.
%
%
% -Société Générale Effekten GmbH
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN:
DE000TUAG505 Category Code:
HOL TIDM:
TUI LEI Code:
529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories:
2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.:
294442 EQS News ID:
1805137
End of Announcement
EQS News Service
More charts
TUI AG is a Germany-based integrated tourism group. It operates through the different segments: Hotels & Resorts, Cruises, Destination Experiences, Markets & Airlines, divided into Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region, and All other segments. The Hotels & Resorts segment comprises all group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings. The Cruises segment consists of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Marella Cruises and the joint venture TUI Cruises. The Destination Experiences segment comprises delivering services in the destinations. The Northern Region comprises the Group's tour operators and airlines in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Nordics, Canada and Russia. The Central Region consists of tour operators and airlines in Germany and tour operators in Austria, Poland and Switzerland. The Western Region segment comprises tour operators in Belgium, the Netherlands and France. All other segments takes care of business operations for new markets and central corporate and tourism functions.
More about the company
Last Close Price
7.12
EUR
Average target price
10.21
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+43.43% Consensus