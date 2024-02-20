Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
08:28:27 2024-02-20 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
6.578
EUR
+1.98%
-3.48%
-6.68%
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
February 20, 2024 at 08:16 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.02.2024 / 14:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
TUI AG Street:
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 Postal code:
30625 City:
Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
0.24 %
5.21 %
5.44 %
507431033 Previous notification
0.06 %
5.54 %
5.60 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505
0
1203643
0 %
0.24 % Total
1203643
0.24 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right To Recall
Open 8410697
1.66 % Right Of Use
Open 544196
0.11 % Convertible Bond
16.04.2028 586243
0.12 % Call Warrant
19.12.2025 683372
0.13 % Call Option
20.09.2024 6340000
1.25 %
Total
16564509
3.26 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Put Option
20.12.2024 Physical
7810200
1.54 % Swap
08.02.2034 Cash
1593412
0.31 % Call Warrant
31.12.2030 Cash
455475
0.09 %
Total
9859087
1.94 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
% Goldman Sachs International
%
%
5.04 % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
20.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
30625 Hannover
Germany Internet:
www.tuigroup.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1840385 20.02.2024 CET/CEST
TUI AG is a Germany-based integrated tourism group. It operates through the different segments: Hotels & Resorts, Cruises, Destination Experiences, Markets & Airlines, divided into Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region, and All other segments. The Hotels & Resorts segment comprises all group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings. The Cruises segment consists of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Marella Cruises and the joint venture TUI Cruises. The Destination Experiences segment comprises delivering services in the destinations. The Northern Region comprises the Group's tour operators and airlines in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Nordics, Canada and Russia. The Central Region consists of tour operators and airlines in Germany and tour operators in Austria, Poland and Switzerland. The Western Region segment comprises tour operators in Belgium, the Netherlands and France. All other segments takes care of business operations for new markets and central corporate and tourism functions.
More about the company
Last Close Price
6.45
EUR
Average target price
10.42
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+61.63% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
