EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



10.04.2024 / 14:04 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 03 Apr 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.84 % 4.87 % 5.71 % 507431033 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 4242252 0 0.84 % 0.00 % Total 4242252 0.84 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 5304674 1.05 % Convertible Bonds 30.03.2028 30.03.2028 2122179 0.42 % Certificates 26.04.2024- 26.09.2025 26.04.2024- 26.09.2025 2699235 0.53 % Listed Call Options 21.06.2024 Until 21.06.2024 12500 0 % Total 10138588 2.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 1701868 0.34 % Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 65128 0.01 % OTC Call Options 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Until 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 5937603 1.17 % OTC Call Options 21.06.2024 21.06.2024 Cash 2105 0 % OTC Put Options 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 482644 0.10 % CLP Put Options 28.06.2024 Until 28.06.2024 Cash 15504 0 % Listed Call Warrants 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Until 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 4321172 0.85 % Listed Call Warrants on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 895067 0.18 % Listed Put Warrants 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Until 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 264544 0.05 % Listed Put Options 21.06.2024- 20.12.2024 Until 21.06.2024- 20.12.2024 Physical 891400 0.18 % Total 14577035 2.87 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) SOCIETE GENERALE SA % % % SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

08 Apr 2024

