EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.08.2024 / 14:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|
TUI AG
|Street:
|
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
|Postal code:
|
30625
|City:
|
Hannover
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
529900SL2WSPV293B552
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|
0.30 %
|
4.74 %
|
5.05 %
|
507431033
|Previous notification
|
0.23 %
|
5.08 %
|
5.30 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000TUAG505
|
0
|
1544316
|
0 %
|
0.30 %
|Total
|
1544316
|
0.30 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Right To Recall
|
Open
|4756904
|
0.94 %
|Right Of Use
|
Open
|2905207
|
0.57 %
|Call Option
|
19.12.2025
|6418355
|
1.26 %
|Call Warrant
|
20.03.2026
|740643
|
0.15 %
|Convertible Bond
|
26.07.2031
|340367
|
0.07 %
|
|
|Total
|
15161475
|
2.99 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Swap
|
31.07.2034
|Cash
|
6352259
|
1.25 %
|Put Option
|
20.06.2025
|Physical
|
2419800
|
0.48 %
|Call Warrant
|
31.12.2030
|Cash
|
122699
|
0.02 %
|
|
|
|Total
|
8894758
|
1.75 %
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|GSAM Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|GSAM Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs International
|
%
|
%
|
%
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
| %
|
%
|
%
Date
06.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|
English
|Company:
|
TUI AG
|
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
|
30625 Hannover
|
Germany
|Internet:
|
www.tuigroup.com
|
|End of News
|
EQS News Service
1962095 06.08.2024 CET/CEST