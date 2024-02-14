TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Result of AGM
14-Feb-2024 / 15:17 CET/CEST
TUI AG
(“TUI AG”)
Result of AGM
26,89 % of the share capital of the Company was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting of TUI AG on Tuesday 13 February 2024. This includes the absentee votes.
The Annual General Meeting has approved all resolution proposals for the items on the agenda - the full results are given below.
VOTES
FOR
%
VOTES AGAINST
%
VOTES
TOTAL
% of Issued
Share Capital
Voted
VOTES
WITHHELD
1
Financial statements as of 30 September 2023 and reports
No resolution required
2
Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2023
2.1
Sebastian Ebel (CEO)
130,170,091
96.80
4,301,177
3.20
134,471,268
26.50
1,933,785
2.2
David Burling
130,189,335
96.80
4,309,924
3.20
134,499,259
26.51
1,927,691
2.3
Mathias Kiep
130,213,201
96.81
4,297,077
3.19
134,510,278
26.51
1,909,194
2.4
Peter Krueger
130,155,837
96.82
4,278,274
3.18
134,434,111
26.49
1,992,569
2.5
Sybille Reiß
130,162,740
96.81
4,286,981
3.19
134,449,721
26.50
1,973,736
2.6
Frank Rosenberger
130,108,156
96.83
4,259,437
3.17
134,367,593
26.48
2,059,269
3
Approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2023
3.1
Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Chairman)
117,822,607
87.63
16,638,320
12.37
134,460,927
26.50
1,965,794
3.2
Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman)
124,999,001
93.07
9,310,969
6.93
134,309,970
26.47
2,116,582
3.3
Ingrid-Helen Arnold
125,011,833
93.06
9,317,744
6.94
134,329,577
26.47
2,097,162
3.4
Sonja Austermühle
124,936,204
93.07
9,299,730
6.93
134,235,934
26.45
2,191,004
3.5
Christian Baier
124,947,539
93.10
9,267,237
6.90
134,214,776
26.45
2,211,162
3.6
Andreas Barczewski
124,915,123
93.08
9,286,094
6.92
134,201,217
26.45
2,225,692
3.7
Peter Bremme
124,908,472
93.06
9,314,257
6.94
134,222,729
26.45
2,204,181
3.8
María Garaña Corces
124,891,674
93.05
9,322,615
6.95
134,214,289
26.45
2,212,511
3.9
Dr Jutta A. Dönges
124,907,266
93.05
9,331,774
6.95
134,239,040
26.45
2,187,760
3.10
Prof Dr Edgar Ernst
117,465,995
87.51
16,764,866
12.49
134,230,861
26.45
2,195,899
3.11
Wolfgang Flintermann
124,971,889
93.07
9,302,300
6.93
134,274,189
26.46
2,152,761
3.12
Stefan Heinemann
124,891,613
93.08
9,279,363
6.92
134,170,976
26.44
2,252,068
3.13
Janina Kugel
124,867,121
93.07
9,301,592
6.93
134,168,713
26.44
2,257,611
3.14
Coline Lucille McConville
124,843,794
93.03
9,348,025
6.97
134,191,819
26.45
2,234,226
3.15
Helena Murano
124,846,408
93.05
9,322,775
6.95
134,169,183
26.44
2,257,717
3.16
Mark Muratovic
124,887,533
93.04
9,340,723
6.96
134,228,256
26.45
2,197,894
3.17
Anette Strempel
124,931,847
93.07
9,299,530
6.93
134,231,377
26.45
2,195,573
3.18
Joan Trían Riu
119,462,187
92.70
9,402,384
7.30
128,864,571
25.40
2,186,144
3.19
Tanja Viehl
124,929,930
93.07
9,307,692
6.93
134,237,622
26.45
2,189,328
3.20
Stefan Weinhofer
124,965,887
93.10
9,268,271
6.90
134,234,158
26.45
2,192,562
4
Appointment of the auditor
133,620,235
99.54
622,904
0.46
134,243,139
26.46
2,140,805
5
Creation of Authorised Capital 2024/I with the authorisation to disapply pre-emption rights (new article 4 (5) of the Charter), cancellation Authorised Capital 2018 and 2022/I; amendment to the Charter
126,786,914
94.23
7,769,922
5.77
134,556,836
26.52
1,869,459
6
Creation of Authorised Capital 2024/II with the authorisation to disapply pre-emption rights (new article 4 (7) of the Charter), cancellation Authorised Capital 2022/II; amendment to the Charter
123,987,396
92.12
10,600,003
7.88
134,587,399
26.52
1,839,470
7
Authorisation for convertible bonds/bonds with warrants with the option to disapply pre-emption rights and creation of Conditional Capital 2024 (new article 4 (6) of the Charter), cancellation Conditional Capitals 2016, Economic Stabilisation Fund Silent Participation I, 2022/I and 2022/II; amendment to the Charter
125,396,976
93.22
9,117,833
6.78
134,514,809
26.51
1,912,141
8
Election of Supervisory Board members
8.1
Ingrid-Helen Arnold
128,910,266
96.99
4,006,423
3.01
132,916,689
26.19
3,506,892
8.2
María Garaña Corces
128,876,591
96.96
4,044,100
3.04
132,920,691
26.19
3,505,163
8.3
Coline Lucille McConville
126,022,386
94.76
6,966,966
5.24
132,989,352
26.21
3,437,211
8.4
Joan Trían Riu
121,515,946
91.46
11,342,435
8.54
132,858,381
26.18
3,568,451
9
Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2023
117,872,370
87.53
16,794,002
12.47
134,666,372
26.54
1,753,233
10
Approval of the remuneration system for the Executive Board
118,366,770
88.94
14,718,617
11.06
133,085,387
26.23
3,339,866
11
Cancellation of admission of the TUI AG shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange
133,400,614
98.35
2,236,438
1.65
135,637,052
26.73
783,710
General Notes:
1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or ‘Against' a resolution.
2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
