TUI AG    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TUI AG: Successful issue of convertible bonds of 400 million Euro

04/09/2021 | 11:33am EDT
Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 15:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 881 M 14 124 M 14 124 M
Net income 2021 -887 M -1 054 M -1 054 M
Net Debt 2021 5 855 M 6 960 M 6 960 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 035 M 5 992 M 5 985 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 37 081
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,54 €
Last Close Price 4,58 €
Spread / Highest target -3,93%
Spread / Average Target -44,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Ebel Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Hilka Schneider Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG44.81%5 992
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.20.04%2 809
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-1.43%2 688
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-14.77%2 162
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED10.51%2 015
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC62.25%1 961
