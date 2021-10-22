TUI AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.10.2021 / 15:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexey A.
Last name(s): Mordashov
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
TUI AG
b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.6542 EUR 12443648.70 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.6542 EUR 12443648.7000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
21/10/2021; UTC±0
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com
70717 22.10.2021
