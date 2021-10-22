Log in
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
TUI AG english

10/22/2021 | 09:51am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.10.2021 / 15:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form:  Unifirm Limited 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Alexey A. 
 
 Last name(s): Mordashov 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 TUI AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000TUAG000 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 2.6542 EUR    12443648.70 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 2.6542 EUR    12443648.7000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 21/10/2021; UTC±0 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      TUI AG 
              Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
              30625 Hannover 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.tuigroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70717 22.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242927&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2021 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

