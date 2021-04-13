Log in
TUI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04/13/2021 | 11:22am EDT
TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and 
persons closely associated with them 
13-Apr-2021 / 17:20 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form:  Unifirm Limited 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:                                      Alexey A. 
 
 Last name(s):                                    Mordashov 
 
 Position:                                        Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 TUI AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000TUAG000 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)        Volume(s) 
 
 4.3495 EUR      23909062.32 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price             Aggregated volume 
 
 4.3495 EUR        23909062.3200 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-04-09; UTC±0 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           DE000TUAG000 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           TUI 
LEI Code:       529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   98841 
EQS News ID:    1184309 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT)

