TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and
persons closely associated with them
13-Apr-2021 / 17:20 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexey A.
Last name(s): Mordashov
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
TUI AG
b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.3495 EUR 23909062.32 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.3495 EUR 23909062.3200 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-04-09; UTC±0
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
