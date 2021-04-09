TUI AG : TUI launches convertible bonds offering -2

The Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA or the United Kingdom (the 'UK'). For these purposes, a 'retail investor' means (a) in the EEA, a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MIFID II; (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the 'Insurance Distribution Directive'), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of article 4(1) of MIFID II, and (b) in the UK, a person who is one (or more) of (i) a retail client within the meaning of Regulation (EU) no 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the UK (the 'FSMA') and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA.

Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the 'EU PRIIPs Regulation') or the EU PRIIPS Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the 'UK PRIIPS Regulation') for offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA or the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or the UK may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation and/or the UK PRIIPS Regulation.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering or an acquisition of the securities or a distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the placement. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of the placement for the person concerned.

This announcement may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company ('forward-looking statements'). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 97957 EQS News ID: 1182688 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 02:08 ET (06:08 GMT)