TUI : Annual report FY22

"We used the pandemic to set ourselves up as solidly as possible for the time to come. Today TUI is leaner and more efficient than ever. The aim now is to implement the measures we agreed on properly and very swiftly. The formula is: new products, additional customers, increasing market share. For customers that means more choice, more per- sonalised options and greater flexibility. TUI will be their partner for holidays, leisure and experiences - not only when they are travelling, but in their home countries too."
This version does not comply with the statutory XHTML / iXBRL format, taking into account the requirements of the European Single Format (ESEF) Regulation.
This report was published on 14 December 2022.
The components subject to publication requirements are also published in the
Federal Gazette and, for the first time, also in XHTML / iXBRL format, taking into account the requirements of the European Single Format (ESEF) Regulation.
COMBINED MANAGEMENT
REPORT
TUI Group Strategy
Corporate Profile
Risk Report
52 Overall Assessment by the Executive Board and Report on expected Developments
56 Business Review
Non-financialDeclaration of TUI Group
Annual financial Statements of TUI AG
Information required under Takeover Law
103 TUI Share
3
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES
Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Income Statement
Earnings per share
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
Notes
Responsibility Statement by Management
Independent Auditor's Report
267 Report of the Independent Auditor Regarding the consolidated non-financial statement
269 Forward-Looking Statements
Unless stated otherwise, all change figures refer to the corresponding period from the previous year.
TUI Group - financial highlights
€ million
Revenue
Underlying EBIT 1
Hotels & Resorts
Cruises
TUI Musement
Holiday Experiences
Northern Region
Central Region
Western Region
Markets & Airlines
All other segments
TUI Group
EBIT 1
Underlying EBITDA
EBITDA 2
Group loss
Earnings per share
€
Net capex and investment
Equity ratio (30 Sept) 3
%
Net financial position (30 Sept)
Employees (30 Sept)
2022
16,544.9
480.6
0.8
23.2
504.6
-101.6
87.8
- 31.5
- 45.3
- 50.5
408.7
320.0
1,224.6
1,203.3
- 212.6
- 0.17
315.9
4.2
- 3,436.2
61,091
2021
Var. %
Var. %
at constant
currency
4,731.6
+ 249.7
+ 247.4
-152.7
n. a.
n. a.
- 277.5
n. a.
n. a.
-105.3
n. a.
n. a.
- 535.4
n. a.
n. a.
- 965.8
+ 89.5
+ 90.6
- 328.6
n. a.
n. a.
-176.6
+ 82.1
+79.8
-1,470.9
+ 96.9
+ 97.1
- 69.1
+ 26.9
+ 28.2
- 2,075.5
n. a.
n. a.
- 2,012.8
n. a.
-1,145.2
n. a.
-1,000.4
n. a.
- 2,480.9
+ 91.4
- 2.58
+ 93.4
- 699.1
n. a.
- 3.0
+7.2
- 4,954.2
+ 30.6
50,584
+ 20.8
Due to rounding, some of the figures may not add up precisely to the stated totals, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. All change figures refer to the previous year, unless otherwise stated.
This Annual Report 2022 of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period from 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022.
We define theEBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and result of the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. For further details please see page 62.
EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, goodwill impairment and amortisation and write-downs of other intangible assets, depreciation and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, investments and current assets.
Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points.
5
