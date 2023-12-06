TUI : Barclays maintains a Sell rating
December 06, 2023 at 09:47 am EST
Share
Barclays reiterate its Sell rating.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.804 EUR
|+14.43%
|+18.93%
|-55.53%
|03:47pm
|TUI : Barclays maintains a Sell rating
|ZD
|03:21pm
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 06.12.2023 - 15:15
|DP
|TUI : Barclays maintains a Sell rating
|ZD
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 06.12.2023 - 15:15
|DP
|TUI AG Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Interest Rates, Travel Outlook Boost European Bourses Midday
|MT
|European Midday Briefing : Mood Brighter as Investors Weigh Rate Cuts in 2024
|DJ
|TUI: annual results in line with expectations, encouraging outlook
|CF
|European shares gain, Volkswagen drives German DAX to fresh record high
|RE
|Tui very strong - outlook, cash and valuation convincing
|DP
|TUI : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
|ZD
|TUI : Jefferies sticks Neutral
|ZD
|UK's FTSE 100 up on mining boost; BAT tanks
|RE
|Transcript : TUI AG, 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 06, 2023
|CI
|TUI : UBS sticks Neutral
|ZD
|Tour operator TUI weighs joining exodus from London market
|RE
|Tui swings to profit, considers delisting from London
|AN
|US Futures, European Stocks Edge Up
|DJ
|TUI says liquidity, investor shift to Germany is behind possible London delisting
|RE
|TUI CFO: THERE IS A PUSH MORE TO SIMPLIFY THINGS AND THAT IS WHY…
|RE
|TUI CFO: FOR TUI THE LIQUIDITY HAS MOVED TO GERMANY, MORE THAN 7…
|RE
|Cooler US job openings data lifts FTSE; BAT slides
|AN
|TUI CEO sees Egypt bookings returning to growth in coming weeks
|RE
|TUI CEO: AFTER CHRISTMAS, I EXPECT DEMAND FOR HOLIDAYS TO EGYPT…
|RE
|TUI Weighs Delisting from London Bourse
|MT
|BAT plots "smokeless" focus; Tui mulls LSE exit
|AN
|Travel Services Group TUI Swings to FY23 Profit; Revenue Grows
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-55.79%
|3 257 M $
|-15.71%
|3 198 M $
|-20.03%
|1 613 M $
|-7.64%
|1 564 M $
|-22.03%
|970 M $
|-11.54%
|961 M $
|-4.52%
|954 M $
|-28.18%
|816 M $
|-2.92%
|757 M $
|-3.91%
|671 M $