|Sales 2020
9 521 M
11 246 M
11 246 M
|Net income 2020
-1 973 M
-2 331 M
-2 331 M
|Net Debt 2020
5 014 M
5 923 M
5 923 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-1,17x
|Yield 2020
|-
|Capitalization
2 097 M
2 474 M
2 477 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,75x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,42x
|Nbr of Employees
|65 934
|Free-Float
|66,3%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|UNDERPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Average target price
2,91 €
|Last Close Price
3,56 €
|Spread / Highest target
12,4%
|Spread / Average Target
-18,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-63,5%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|TUI AG
|-68.77%
|2 474