TUI AG

Equities

TUI1

DE000TUAG505

Leisure & Recreation

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:36:01 2024-05-20 am EDT 		After market 01:48:07 pm
6.492 EUR -0.61% Intraday chart for TUI AG 6.478 -0.22%
07:08pm TUI GROUP : Another consensus-beating quarter; outlook reiterated Alphavalue
May. 16 Who is Kenton Jarvis, easyJet's next CEO? RE
Company Profile

TUI AG is a Germany-based global integrated tourism group. It operates through the segments: Hotels & Resorts, Cruises and TUI Musement, three regions: Northern, Central and Western Region, and all other segments. The Hotels & Resorts segment comprises of all group-owned hotel brands and hotel companies. The Cruises segment comprises the joint venture TUI Cruises, which operates cruise ships under the brands Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella Cruises. The TUI Musement segment delivers local services at its holiday destinations. The Northern Region segment comprises of the Group's tour operator activities and airlines in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Nordics. The Central Region segment consists of tour operators and airlines in Germany and tour operator activities in Austria, Poland and Switzerland. The Western Region segment comprises the tour operators and airlines in Belgium and the Netherlands and France. 'All other segments' takes care of all other operations.
Calendar
2024-08-14 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for TUI AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
6.532 EUR
Average target price
10.51 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+60.92%
Company calendar

Sector Other Leisure & Recreation

1st Jan change Capi.
TUI AG Stock TUI AG
-8.10% 3.6B
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Stock Manchester United plc
-17.66% 2.78B
BOWLERO CORP. Stock Bowlero Corp.
-15.32% 1.78B
ROUND ONE CORPORATION Stock Round One Corporation
+29.93% 1.25B
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD. Stock Fuji Kyuko Co., Ltd.
-23.34% 1.11B
HUANGSHAN TOURISM DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD. Stock Huangshan Tourism Development Co.,Ltd.
+13.88% 1.02B
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED Stock China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited
-1.49% 944M
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD Stock Emei Shan Tourism Co.,Ltd
+44.46% 885M
COMPAGNIE DES ALPES Stock Compagnie des Alpes
+6.66% 823M
LIJIANG YULONG TOURISM CO., LTD. Stock LiJiang YuLong Tourism Co., LTD.
+22.25% 765M
