TUI AG is a Germany-based global integrated tourism group. It operates through the segments: Hotels & Resorts, Cruises and TUI Musement, three regions: Northern, Central and Western Region, and all other segments. The Hotels & Resorts segment comprises of all group-owned hotel brands and hotel companies. The Cruises segment comprises the joint venture TUI Cruises, which operates cruise ships under the brands Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella Cruises. The TUI Musement segment delivers local services at its holiday destinations. The Northern Region segment comprises of the Group's tour operator activities and airlines in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Nordics. The Central Region segment consists of tour operators and airlines in Germany and tour operator activities in Austria, Poland and Switzerland. The Western Region segment comprises the tour operators and airlines in Belgium and the Netherlands and France. 'All other segments' takes care of all other operations.

