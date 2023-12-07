TUI AG
Equities
TUI1
DE000TUAG505
Leisure & Recreation
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.136 EUR
|+4.05%
|+28.75%
|-52.80%
|04:42pm
|TUI GROUP : Opinion change, from Sell to Add
|09:50am
|Jefferies raises target for Tui to 7 euros - 'Hold'
|DP
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In
More about the company
TUI AG is a Germany-based integrated tourism group. It operates through the different segments: Hotels & Resorts, Cruises, Destination Experiences, Markets & Airlines, divided into Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region, and All other segments. The Hotels & Resorts segment comprises all group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings. The Cruises segment consists of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Marella Cruises and the joint venture TUI Cruises. The Destination Experiences segment comprises delivering services in the destinations. The Northern Region comprises the Group's tour operators and airlines in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Nordics, Canada and Russia. The Central Region consists of tour operators and airlines in Germany and tour operators in Austria, Poland and Switzerland. The Western Region segment comprises tour operators in Belgium, the Netherlands and France. All other segments takes care of business operations for new markets and central corporate and tourism functions.
SectorLeisure & Recreation
Calendar
2024-02-12 - Annual General Meeting
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
6.858EUR
Average target price
10.02EUR
Spread / Average Target
+46.18%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-52.96%
|1 321 M $
|-16.89%
|3 188 M $
|-20.10%
|1 599 M $
|-8.58%
|1 592 M $
|-22.60%
|978 M $
|-1.40%
|965 M $
|-12.56%
|959 M $
|-28.55%
|816 M $
|-3.62%
|748 M $
|-5.39%
|668 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock TUI AG - Xetra
- News TUI AG
- TUI Group : Opinion change, from Sell to Add