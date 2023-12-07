Stock TUI1 TUI AG
PDF Report : TUI AG

TUI AG

Equities

TUI1

DE000TUAG505

Leisure & Recreation

 11:22:39 2023-12-07 am EST
7.136 EUR +4.05% +28.75% -52.80%
04:42pm TUI GROUP : Opinion change, from Sell to Add Alphavalue
09:50am Jefferies raises target for Tui to 7 euros - 'Hold' DP
Company Profile

TUI AG is a Germany-based integrated tourism group. It operates through the different segments: Hotels & Resorts, Cruises, Destination Experiences, Markets & Airlines, divided into Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region, and All other segments. The Hotels & Resorts segment comprises all group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings. The Cruises segment consists of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Marella Cruises and the joint venture TUI Cruises. The Destination Experiences segment comprises delivering services in the destinations. The Northern Region comprises the Group's tour operators and airlines in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Nordics, Canada and Russia. The Central Region consists of tour operators and airlines in Germany and tour operators in Austria, Poland and Switzerland. The Western Region segment comprises tour operators in Belgium, the Netherlands and France. All other segments takes care of business operations for new markets and central corporate and tourism functions.
Leisure & Recreation
Calendar
2024-02-12 - Annual General Meeting
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for TUI AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
6.858EUR
Average target price
10.02EUR
Spread / Average Target
+46.18%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Leisure & Recreation

1st Jan change Capi.
TUI AG Stock TUI AG
-52.96% 1 321 M $
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Stock Manchester United plc
-16.89% 3 188 M $
BOWLERO CORP. Stock Bowlero Corp.
-20.10% 1 599 M $
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD. Stock Fuji Kyuko Co., Ltd.
-8.58% 1 592 M $
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED Stock China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited
-22.60% 978 M $
FUNSHINE CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Funshine Culture Group Co., Ltd.
-1.40% 965 M $
HUANGSHAN TOURISM DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD. Stock Huangshan Tourism Development Co.,Ltd.
-12.56% 959 M $
YUNNAN TOURISM CO., LTD. Stock Yunnan Tourism Co., Ltd.
-28.55% 816 M $
COMPAGNIE DES ALPES Stock Compagnie des Alpes
-3.62% 748 M $
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD Stock Emei Shan Tourism Co.,Ltd
-5.39% 668 M $
Other Leisure & Recreation
