TUI Group : Target cut by -32.6%
|Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
|Sales 2023
19 309 M
20 667 M
20 667 M
|Net income 2023
348 M
372 M
372 M
|Net Debt 2023
2 312 M
2 474 M
2 474 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|8,48x
|Yield 2023
|-
|Capitalization
|
3 097 M
3 315 M
3 315 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,28x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,26x
|Nbr of Employees
|53 961
|Free-Float
|23,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Last Close Price
|6,06 €
|Average target price
|13,62 €
|Spread / Average Target
|125%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|TUI AG
|-86.65%
|3 299