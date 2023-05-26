Advanced search
    TUI1   DE000TUAG505

TUI AG

(TUI1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59:59 2023-05-26 pm EDT
6.099 EUR   +0.61%
04:00pTUI Group : Target cut by -32.6%
Alphavalue
12:50pOptimism on US Debt Ceiling Talks Help German Shares Close Higher
MT
10:53aMoody's Raises TUI Ratings on Improved Credit Metrics, Strong Balance Sheet
MT
TUI Group : Target cut by -32.6%

05/26/2023 | 04:00pm EDT
Financials
Sales 2023 19 309 M 20 667 M 20 667 M
Net income 2023 348 M 372 M 372 M
Net Debt 2023 2 312 M 2 474 M 2 474 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,48x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 097 M 3 315 M 3 315 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 53 961
Free-Float 23,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,06 €
Average target price 13,62 €
Spread / Average Target 125%
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG-86.65%3 299
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-17.49%3 139
BOWLERO CORP.-10.01%2 105
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.5.44%1 914
KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED14.43%1 254
FUNSHINE CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD.14.76%1 143
