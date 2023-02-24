Advanced search
TUI : Notice to the holders of the TUI AG (the “Issuer”) EUR 589,600,000 Convertible Bonds due 2028 (the “Bonds”) (ISIN DE000A3E5KG2) "Wandelschulverschreibungen”) (ISIN DE000A3E5KG2)

02/24/2023 | 06:55am EST
Notice to the holders of the

TUI AG (the "Issuer")

EUR 589,600,000 Convertible Bonds due 2028 (the "Bonds")

(ISIN DE000A3E5KG2)

Capitalised terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.

The Issuer hereby gives notice to Bondholders that, as a result of the capital reduction from EUR 1,785,205,850.00 to EUR 178,520,585.00 announced on 16 February 2023, which has been effected via a share consolidation at a ratio of ten to one and transfer of EUR 1,606,685,265.00 to the Issuer's capital reserve, pursuant to §10(a)(ii)(B) the Conversion Price has been adjusted to EUR 45.8270 (from previously EUR 4.5827) effective as of 24 February 2023.

TUI AG

24 February 2023

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 11:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 18 727 M 19 838 M 19 838 M
Net income 2023 314 M 332 M 332 M
Net Debt 2023 3 349 M 3 547 M 3 547 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,70x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 33 169 M 35 137 M 35 137 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
EV / Sales 2024 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 49 979
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,58 €
Average target price 22,00 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG-87.78%35 137
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.0.19%6 214
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-2.01%3 728
BOWLERO CORP.11.28%2 485
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.34.42%2 089
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-15.06%1 599