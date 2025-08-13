Oddo BHF confirms its 'Outperform' rating on TUI AG shares, with an unchanged target price of €10.5. This decision comes after the publication of solid quarterly results, with the group nudging up its annual EBIT guidance, which is now expected to rise by 9% to 11%, compared with 7% to 10% previously.



Oddo BHF believes that Q3 was marked by an "unexpected outperformance" of the cruise division, with revenues up 15% and EBIT up 56%, driven by the addition of two new ships and a favourable environment.



The broker also points out that profitability remains strong despite lower booking volumes in Germany, offset by higher prices. The share's valuation is still considered "significantly discounted" compared to historical standards, with an estimated 2026 P/E of 4.4x, against an historical average of 6.0x.