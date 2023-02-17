Advanced search
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:28:20 2023-02-17 am EST
1.975 EUR   -1.69%
07:16aTui : Peter Krueger appointed for another three years
PU
02/16Tui Ag : Results of Annual General Meeting, Capital Reduction and Share Consolidation
EQ
02/16Norwegian Air eyes 20% gain in summer ticket prices on solid demand
RE
TUI : Peter Krueger appointed for another three years

02/17/2023 | 07:16am EST
The Supervisory Board of TUI AG has appointed Peter Krueger (46) as a member of the Executive Board for a further three years until the end of December 2026. He has been a member of the Executive Board since January 2021. Krueger had previously been a member of TUI's Group Executive Committee since summer 2018.

Peter Krueger is responsible for Group Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), as well as the Holiday Experiences division, which comprises the TUI Group's hotels, the cruise business, and experiences and activities.

Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG, said: "With Holiday Experiences, Peter Krueger is responsible for a profitable growth segment of the Group. With his reappointment, we are continuing our successful cooperation with him and ensuring continuity in this important business segment of the TUI Group. Peter Krueger also played a leading role in stabilizing the Group's finances during the pandemic. The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board look forward to continuing their good and trusting cooperation with him."

About TUI Group

TUI Group is a leading global tourism group and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany. TUI shares are listed on the FTSE 250, an index of the London Stock Exchange, on the regulated market of the Hanover Stock Exchange and on the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The TUI Group offers integrated services from a single source for its 21 million customers.

The entire tourism value chain is covered under one roof. This includes over 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson and 16 cruise ships, from the MS Europa and the MS Europa 2 in the luxury class and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships at Marella Cruises in Great Britain. The Group also includes leading tour operator brands and online marketing platforms across Europe, five airlines with more than 130 modern medium and long-haul aircraft and around 1,200 travel agencies. In addition to expanding its core business with hotels, cruises via successful joint ventures and activities in holiday destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The Group is transforming itself into a digital company.

Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social action is at the core of our corporate culture. The TUI Care Foundation, initiated by TUI, focuses on the positive effects of tourism, on education and training and on strengthening environmental and social standards with projects in 25 countries. It thus supports holiday destinations in their development.

Kuzey Esener
Head of Media Relations
Corporate
Contact details
+49 (0) 511 566 6024
Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 12:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
Financials
Sales 2023 18 747 M 20 012 M 20 012 M
Net income 2023 314 M 335 M 335 M
Net Debt 2023 3 303 M 3 526 M 3 526 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 586 M 3 828 M 3 828 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 49 979
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,01 €
Average target price 2,10 €
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG32.17%3 828
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.0.94%6 304
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC15.05%4 377
BOWLERO CORP.11.28%2 485
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.35.91%2 112
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-10.67%1 692