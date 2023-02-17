TUI : Peter Krueger appointed for another three years

The Supervisory Board of TUI AG has appointed Peter Krueger (46) as a member of the Executive Board for a further three years until the end of December 2026. He has been a member of the Executive Board since January 2021. Krueger had previously been a member of TUI's Group Executive Committee since summer 2018.

Peter Krueger is responsible for Group Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), as well as the Holiday Experiences division, which comprises the TUI Group's hotels, the cruise business, and experiences and activities.

Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG, said: "With Holiday Experiences, Peter Krueger is responsible for a profitable growth segment of the Group. With his reappointment, we are continuing our successful cooperation with him and ensuring continuity in this important business segment of the TUI Group. Peter Krueger also played a leading role in stabilizing the Group's finances during the pandemic. The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board look forward to continuing their good and trusting cooperation with him."