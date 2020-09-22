Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TUI AG    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/22 03:16:36 am
2.976 EUR   +0.68%
02:15aTUI : Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
02:05aTUI AG : Pre-Close Trading & C-19 Update
EQ
09/18TUI : UK's easyJet names TUI executive as finance chief
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TUI : Pre-Close Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 02:15am EDT

Prior to entering its close period ahead of reporting its full year results for the twelve months ending 30 September 2019 on 12 December 2019, TUI Group announces the following update on current trading.

C-19 Highlights

  • Prior to the C-19 pandemic, January 2020 saw the best booking month in the company's history
  • TUI was on track to deliver a strong result for financial year 2020
  • Since the worldwide travel suspension in March, significant self-help actions have been taken to address the impact of the C-19 pandemic across the business
  • Liquidity swiftly managed by securing state aid from the German Federal government
  • Cash fixed costs reduced by more than 70% during the immediate lockdown period
  • Comprehensive compensation agreement finalised with Boeing
  • Completed the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises disposal to TUI Cruises joint venture in a challenging environment
  • First tour operator to successfully restart operations across multiple markets and destinations, helped by the advantage of our integrated and diversified business model
  • Global Realignment Programme launched to permanently reduce overhead cost base by 30% across the Group
  • Summer 2020 and Winter 2020/21 capacity reduced as a result of recent volatile changes in travel restrictions
  • Overall FY20 Q4 cash outflow remains as expected
  • As at 20 September 2020, cash and available facilities on a pro forma basis including additional stabilisation package, would amount to €2.0bn

Chief Executive of TUI Group, Friedrich Joussen, commented:

'We have successfully restarted our operations; customers are enjoying their holidays with newly adapted hygiene protocols and we have taken 1.4m customers on their holidays since restart1. Destination availability at present is highly influenced by government policy and development of the pandemic, meaning the environment remains volatile, and is likely to remain so for the next few quarters.

'Leisure holidays remain important to customers and have been one of the most missed activities2 during the pandemic, with leisure travel expected to recover faster than business travel. Our integrated model, underpinned by our trusted and leading brand, offering differentiated products and attractive value propositions, combined with proven flexibility in a volatile environment, means we are strategically well placed to benefit as leisure travel volume recovers over the coming seasons.

'We are on track to complete the additional stabilisation package provided by the German Federal government as announced on 12 August with waiver approval secured from our Senior Notes bond holders. Our Global Realignment Programme is firmly underway with digitalisation initiatives accelerated throughout the Group. TUI will emerge a stronger, leaner, more digitalised business and is well positioned to benefit from the expected recovery.'

1 Since restart of operations in mid-June to end of August 2020

2 BCG COVID-19 consumer sentiment survey UK, US, Italy and France https://www.bcg.com/en-gb/publications/2020/covid-consumer-sentiment-survey-snapshot-5-18-20

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TUI AG
02:15aTUI : Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
02:05aTUI AG : Pre-Close Trading & C-19 Update
EQ
09/18TUI : UK's easyJet names TUI executive as finance chief
RE
09/16TUI : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
MD
09/16TUI : plans capital increase, Germany could help - sources
RE
09/16Germany adds Vienna and Budapest to coronavirus risk list
RE
09/16TUI : UK to complete refunds by the end of the month
AQ
09/16TUI : UK regulator pushes TUI over COVID-19 cancelled holiday refunds
RE
09/15FOSUN TOURISM : Chinese owners revive Thomas Cook as online-only holiday brand
RE
09/15TUI : Additional Listing
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 093 M 10 689 M 10 689 M
Net income 2020 -1 939 M -2 280 M -2 280 M
Net Debt 2020 5 364 M 6 305 M 6 305 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,89x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 745 M 2 048 M 2 052 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 65 934
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,81 €
Last Close Price 2,96 €
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birgit Conix Chief Financial Officer
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Barczewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG-74.07%2 048
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-7.22%1 988
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.0.00%1 744
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-18.15%1 318
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-29.34%1 116
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-14.49%843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group