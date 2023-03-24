TUI : Publication of Prospectus

Prospectus
under the simplified disclosure regime for secondary issuances pursuant to Art. 14 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA") and Annex 3 and Annex 12 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980 which is part of UK law by virtue of the EUWA
dated 24 March 2023
of
328,910,448 new ordinary registered shares with no par value
comprising of
140,358,663 new ordinary registered shares with no par value from a capital increase
against cash contributions from the Company's authorised capital 2022/I
and
188,551,785 new ordinary registered shares with no par value from a capital increase
against cash contributions from the Company's authorised capital 2022/II
each with subscription rights for shareholders as resolved by the executive board of the Company (Vorstand) on 24 March 2023, with approval of the supervisory board of the Company (Aufsichtsrat) of the same date
and
for the admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct
Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock
Exchange of
328,910,448 new ordinary registered shares with no par value
-each such share with a notional value (the proportionate amount of the
share capital attributable to each share) of €1.00-
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) DE000TUAG505
Ticker symbol: TUI
of
TUI AG
Berlin and Hanover, Germany
Lead Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners
|
Barclays
|
BofA Securities
|
Citigroup
|
COMMERZBANK
|
Deutsche Bank
|
UniCredit Bank AG
|
Co-Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners
|
HSBC
|
|
Société Générale
|
|
Joint Bookrunners
|
|
Crédit Agricole CIB
|
ING
|
|
Natixis
|
|
Sponsors
|
|
|
Merrill Lynch International
|
Barclays Bank PLC