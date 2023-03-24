Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  TUI AG
  News
  Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG505

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:13:17 2023-03-24 pm EDT
15.90 EUR   -0.64%
01:53pTui : Publication of Prospectus
PU
01:52pTui Ag : Publication of Prospectuses
EQ
10:51aWinter tourism in Austria still below pre-crisis level
DP
TUI : Publication of Prospectus

03/24/2023 | 01:53pm EDT
Prospectus

under the simplified disclosure regime for secondary issuances pursuant to Art. 14 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA") and Annex 3 and Annex 12 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980 which is part of UK law by virtue of the EUWA

dated 24 March 2023

of

328,910,448 new ordinary registered shares with no par value

comprising of

140,358,663 new ordinary registered shares with no par value from a capital increase

against cash contributions from the Company's authorised capital 2022/I

and

188,551,785 new ordinary registered shares with no par value from a capital increase

against cash contributions from the Company's authorised capital 2022/II

each with subscription rights for shareholders as resolved by the executive board of the Company (Vorstand) on 24 March 2023, with approval of the supervisory board of the Company (Aufsichtsrat) of the same date

and

for the admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct

Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock

Exchange of

328,910,448 new ordinary registered shares with no par value

-each such share with a notional value (the proportionate amount of the

share capital attributable to each share) of €1.00-

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) DE000TUAG505

Ticker symbol: TUI

of

TUI AG

Berlin and Hanover, Germany

Lead Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners

Barclays

BofA Securities

Citigroup

COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank

UniCredit Bank AG

Co-Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners

HSBC

Société Générale

Joint Bookrunners

Crédit Agricole CIB

ING

Natixis

Sponsors

Merrill Lynch International

Barclays Bank PLC

Table of Contents

SUMMARY

........................................................................................................................

S-1

A.

Introduction and warnings

S-1

B.

Key information on the issuer

S-1

C.

Key information on the securities

S-3

  1. Key information on the offer of securities to the public and admission to

trading on a regulated market

S-4

1.

RISK FACTORS

1

1.1

Risks related to our business and industry

2

1.2

Risks related to our financial profile

37

1.3

Risks related to the shares and the admission to trading

49

2.

GENERAL INFORMATION

57

2.1

Responsibility for the contents of the prospectus

58

2.2

Approval of the prospectus

59

2.3

Subject matter of the prospectus

60

2.4

Certain definitions

60

2.5

Presentation of financial information

61

2.6

Forward-looking statements

74

2.7

Currency

75

2.8

Market and industry information

75

2.9

Documents available for inspection

77

3.

THE OFFERING

79

3.1

Subject matter of the Offering

79

3.2

Subscription Offer

83

3.3

Subscription Rights not exercised and transferability

89

3.4

Timetable

89

3.5 Terms, expected timetable and subscription procedures for the

Subscription Offer in the UK

90

3.6

Early termination of the Offering

96

3.7

Information on the shares

96

3.8

Paying agent

98

3.9

Taxation regarding the Offering

98

3.10

Information to distributors

98

4.

THE STABILISATION PACKAGE

100

5.

REASONS FOR THE OFFERING AND USE OF PROCEEDS

102

5.1

Reasons for the Offering

102

5.2

Proceeds and costs of the Offering

102

II

5.3

Use of proceeds

102

6.

DILUTION

104

7.

CAPITALISATION AND INDEBTEDNESS

105

8.

WORKING CAPITAL STATEMENT

109

9.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

110

9.1

Overview

110

9.2

Business segments

111

9.3

Key factors affecting our results of operations

111

9.4

Factors affecting the comparability of our financial results

120

9.5

Results of operations

120

9.6

Segmental results

131

9.7

Liquidity and capital resources

159

9.8

Significant changes in our financial position

171

9.9

Contractual obligations

171

9.10

Contingent obligations

172

9.11

Off-balance sheet arrangements

172

9.12

Information from the Statutory Financial Statements

173

9.13

Quantitative and qualitative disclosures about market risk

173

9.14

Critical accounting policies

175

10.

PROFIT FORECAST

177

10.1

Forecast of Underlying EBIT for TUI

177

10.2

Definition of the forecasted Underlying EBIT

177

10.3

Profit Forecast for Fiscal 2023

178

10.4

Underlying principles

179

10.5

Factors and assumptions underlying the Profit Forecast

179

10.6

Other explanatory notes

185

11.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET OVERVIEW

186

11.1

Airline market

187

11.2

Hotel market

188

11.3

Cruise market

188

11.4

Tours and activities

189

11.5

Travel intermediaries: tour operators and OTAs

189

12.

BUSINESS

191

12.1

Competitive strengths

191

12.2

Strategy

193

12.3

History

197

12.4

Segments

197

III

12.5

Geographical markets: source markets and destinations

197

12.6

Our tourism business

198

12.7

Sales and marketing channels

202

12.8

Sustainability

203

12.9

Intellectual property

209

12.10

Legal proceedings

210

12.11

Employees

210

12.12

Insurance

212

12.13

Facilities

213

13.

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

214

13.1

Regulation of our airline operations

214

13.2

Regulation affecting our tour operator business

221

13.3

Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

224

13.4

Regulation affecting our hotels and destination agencies

224

13.5

Regulation affecting our business as a whole

225

14.

ENVIRONMENTAL MATTERS

227

14.1

Emissions standards - EU and UK

227

14.2

Other environmental regulations affecting our operations

231

14.3

Climate protection and resource efficiency

233

15.

MATERIAL AGREEMENTS

234

15.1

Commercial agreements

234

15.2

Existing financing arrangements

242

15.3

Agreements relating to the Silent Participations

261

15.4

Agreements relating to the Capital Increase

264

15.5

Repayment Agreement (Rückführungsvereinbarung) with the WSF ...

264

16.

CORPORATE BODIES

266

16.1

Executive Board

266

16.2

Supervisory Board

269

16.3

Good standing

278

16.4

Conflicts of interest

278

16.5 Shareholdings of Executive Board and Supervisory Board members. 278

16.6

Restrictions on transfer

279

16.7

Stock based compensation plans

280

16.8

Corporate governance

280

17. MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS

282

17.1

Shareholder structure

282

17.2

Controlling shareholders

282

IV

17.3

Potential change of control

283

18.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

284

18.1

UK Listing Rules

284

18.2

Sale of interest in Togebi

285

18.3

Sale of Stake in Riu Hotels S.A

285

19. GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY AND THE GROUP

286

19.1

Legal and commercial name

286

19.2

Corporate form, registration and purpose

286

19.3

Fiscal year

286

19.4

Registered office and contact information

287

19.5

Group structure

287

19.6

Significant subsidiaries

288

19.7

Auditors

289

19.8

Publications

289

19.9

Credit ratings

289

20.

SHARE CAPITAL

290

20.1

Issued share capital and shares

290

20.2

Capital Increase

290

20.3

Capital Decrease I

290

20.4

Capital Decrease II

290

20.5

Authorised Capital 2022/I

291

20.6

Authorised Capital 2022/II

292

20.7

Conditional Capital WSF

292

20.8

Conditional Capital 2022/I

293

20.9

Conditional Capital 2022/II

293

20.10

Equity-linked securities

294

21. DIVIDENDS AND DIVIDEND POLICY

295

22.

UNDERWRITING

296

22.1

Underwriting Agreement

297

22.2

Sponsors' Agreement

298

22.3

Interests of parties participating in the Offering and UK Admission ...

298

23. SELLING AND TRANSFER RESTRICTIONS

301

23.1

Selling restrictions

301

24.

TAXATION IN GERMANY

303

24.1

Taxation of dividends

303

24.2

Taxation of capital gains

308

V

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 17:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 18 897 M 20 583 M 20 583 M
Net income 2023 356 M 388 M 388 M
Net Debt 2023 3 224 M 3 512 M 3 512 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,58x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 856 M 3 111 M 3 111 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 49 979
Free-Float 66,6%
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,00 €
Average target price 20,60 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG5.26%3 111
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-9.19%5 670
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.84%3 874
BOWLERO CORP.9.57%2 519
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.17.48%1 825
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-9.94%1 748
