TUI : Publication of Prospectus

Prospectus

under the simplified disclosure regime for secondary issuances pursuant to Art. 14 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA") and Annex 3 and Annex 12 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980 which is part of UK law by virtue of the EUWA

dated 24 March 2023

of

328,910,448 new ordinary registered shares with no par value

comprising of

140,358,663 new ordinary registered shares with no par value from a capital increase

against cash contributions from the Company's authorised capital 2022/I

and

188,551,785 new ordinary registered shares with no par value from a capital increase

against cash contributions from the Company's authorised capital 2022/II

each with subscription rights for shareholders as resolved by the executive board of the Company (Vorstand) on 24 March 2023, with approval of the supervisory board of the Company (Aufsichtsrat) of the same date

and

for the admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct

Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock

Exchange of

328,910,448 new ordinary registered shares with no par value

-each such share with a notional value (the proportionate amount of the

share capital attributable to each share) of €1.00-

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) DE000TUAG505

Ticker symbol: TUI

of

TUI AG

Berlin and Hanover, Germany

Lead Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners