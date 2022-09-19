Advanced search
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
09:01 2022-09-19 am EDT
1.578 EUR   +0.77%
08:40aTUI : RIU Hotels & Resorts shares its 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
09/01TUI AG : Director Declaration
EQ
08/22TUI : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
TUI : RIU Hotels & Resorts shares its 2021 Sustainability Report

09/19/2022 | 08:40am EDT
2021 was a year of all-around recovery for RIU Hotels & Resorts, as well as a year full of courageous decision-making and new investments. Presented by RIU to its stakeholders in July, the report is the first of its kind, as, in addition to being the company's Corporate Social Responsibility report, it also presents the hotel chain's major indicators and projects in 2021.

The company was able to recover its business after a 2020 marked by the pandemic, an occurrence that changed the chain's priorities, as the main objective shifted to guaranteeing people's safety. This continues to be the company's top priority. Partnerships were also maintained, strengthened and made both in terms of both social investment and in terms of biodiversity.

Children's causes continue to be RIU's line of philanthropy (72% of social investment), with projects geared toward health, social development and education. RIU invested a total of 820,156 euros allocated to 29 projects carried out alongside 24 strategic partners in 2021.

These projects directly benefited 8,169 children and adolescents and indirectly helped 38,830 people. What's more, for the first time in the sector, all the company's projects have been monitored by a system that assesses their social impact.


For further information please visit: www.riu.com

About RIU Hotels & Resorts

The international RIU chain was founded in Mallorca by the Riu family in 1953 as a small holiday firm and is still owned by the family's third generation. The company specialises in holiday resorts and over 70% of its establishments offer its acclaimed All Inclusive by RIU service. With the inauguration of its first city hotel in 2010, RIU is expanding its range of products with its own line of city hotels called Riu Plaza. RIU Hotels & Resorts now has 93 hotels in 19 countries which welcome over 4,5 million guests a year and provide jobs for a total of 29,985 employees. RIU is currently the world's 35th ranked chain, one of the Caribbean's most popular, the 4th largest in Spain in terms of revenue and the fourth largest in number of rooms.

RIU Hotels & Resorts
Press Department
Riu
Contact details
+34 971 743 030
close

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 12:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
