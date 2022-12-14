Advanced search
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:28 2022-12-14 am EST
1.596 EUR   -7.13%
05:09aTUI : Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
05:04aEuropean shares fall on growth worries ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
04:24aTUI : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
TUI : Sell rating from Jefferies

12/14/2022 | 05:09am EST
Jefferies reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 2.10.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
Financials
Sales 2022 16 447 M 17 510 M 17 510 M
Net income 2022 -198 M -211 M -211 M
Net Debt 2022 3 944 M 4 199 M 4 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 -31,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 067 M 3 265 M 3 265 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 60 058
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart TUI AG
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,72 €
Average target price 1,84 €
Spread / Average Target 7,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Barczewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG-36.38%3 265
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-18.47%6 645
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC45.22%3 372
BOWLERO CORP.39.02%2 126
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.21.81%1 952
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-38.29%1 500