TUI AG

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/22 03:48:51 am
3.123 EUR   -2.13%
03:10aTUI : Supervisory Board of TUI AG with two new employee representatives
PU
10/19TUI : Directorate Change
PU
10/19TUI AG : Directorate Change
EQ
TUI : Supervisory Board of TUI AG with two new employee representatives

10/22/2020
  • Regular election of employee representatives
  • Tanja Viehl and Mark Muratovic are new members of the Supervisory Board
  • Stefan Heinemann already appointed by court in summer as successor to Ortwin Strubelt
  • Changes will come into effect at the 2021 Annual General Meeting

The employees of TUI AG elected the ten employee representatives of the Group's Supervisory Board on a rotational basis. In February 2020, three new shareholder representatives had already been elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting.

Frank Jakobi, Andreas Barczewski, Peter Bremme, Carola Schwirn, Anette Strempel and Stefan Weinhofer were re-elected. Tanja Viehl and Mark Muratovic were newly elected to the Supervisory Board. Dr. Dierk Hirschel and Michael Pönipp will resign at the end of their regular terms of office.

Stefan Heinemann had already been appointed by court in summer. He succeeded Ortwin Strubelt in his function as employee representative on the Supervisory Board of TUI AG. Ortwin Strubelt's seat had become vacant as a result of the successful takeover of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises by TUI Cruises and had to be filled at short notice.

The changes will come into effect at the end of the Annual General Meeting 2021 which is expected to take place on 9 February 2021.

About TUI Group

TUI Group is the world's leading integrated tourism group operating in more than 100 destinations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Germany. The TUI Group's share is listed in the FTSE 250 index and in the German open market.

In financial year 2019, TUI Group recorded turnover of around €19bn and an operating result of €893m. The Group employs more than 70,000 people worldwide. TUI offers its 28 million customers, including 21 million customers in European national companies, integrated services from a single source. It covers the entire tourism value chain under one roof. This comprises more than 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson as well as 18 cruise ships ranging from the MS Europa and MS Europa 2 luxury class vessels and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and the vessels of Marella Cruises in the UK. The Group also includes leading European tour operator brands, five airlines with 150 modern medium- and long-haul aircraft and 1,600 travel agencies. Apart from the expansion of its core business with hotels, cruises and destination activities, TUI is increasingly investing in digital platforms. The Group is transforming as a digital company.

Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social activity is a key feature of our corporate culture. TUI Care Foundation, initiated by TUI, promotes the positive effects of tourism, education and training as well as environmental and social standards with projects in 25 countries. It thus contributes to the development of the holiday destinations. TUI Care Foundation, operating around the world, initiates projects creating new opportunities for the next generation.

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 07:09:04 UTC

