TUI : Supervisory Board of TUI AG with two new employee representatives

Regular election of employee representatives

Tanja Viehl and Mark Muratovic are new members of the Supervisory Board

Stefan Heinemann already appointed by court in summer as successor to Ortwin Strubelt

Changes will come into effect at the 2021 Annual General Meeting

The employees of TUI AG elected the ten employee representatives of the Group's Supervisory Board on a rotational basis. In February 2020, three new shareholder representatives had already been elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting.

Frank Jakobi, Andreas Barczewski, Peter Bremme, Carola Schwirn, Anette Strempel and Stefan Weinhofer were re-elected. Tanja Viehl and Mark Muratovic were newly elected to the Supervisory Board. Dr. Dierk Hirschel and Michael Pönipp will resign at the end of their regular terms of office.

Stefan Heinemann had already been appointed by court in summer. He succeeded Ortwin Strubelt in his function as employee representative on the Supervisory Board of TUI AG. Ortwin Strubelt's seat had become vacant as a result of the successful takeover of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises by TUI Cruises and had to be filled at short notice.

The changes will come into effect at the end of the Annual General Meeting 2021 which is expected to take place on 9 February 2021.