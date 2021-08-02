Log in
TUI : The Riu Palace Maspalomas reopens as a 5-star hotel following a full refurbishment

08/02/2021 | 09:32am EDT
  • Now, as an Adults Only, the hotel offers new services and facilities, such as a chill-out terrace with extraordinary views of the Maspalomas Dunes
  • With this refurbishment and reopening, RIU completes the activation of all its hotels in the Canary Islands and in Spain
  • RIU's portfolio of hotels in Gran Canaria is now completely updated, and all of its hotels in the Canary Islands will have been refurbished by the end of 2021 with the renovation of the Riu Paraiso Lanzarote

RIU Hotels & Resorts announces the reopening of the Riu Palace Maspalomas in Gran Canaria. Following an impressive 5-month refurbishment, the hotel has moved up into the 5-star category and is now an Adults Only establishment. Guests at the Riu Palace Maspalomas can now enjoy an exclusive holiday experience with the renowned RIU service at this elegant and modern establishment that has new restaurants, bars and services. With this reopening, all of RIU's hotels in Spain are operative and all of those in Gran Canaria have been refurbished.

The Riu Palace Maspalomas is a symbol of elegance for the hotel chain. It was the first hotel from the Riu Palace line in the world and has always been a source of pride due to its architecture and sophistication, but first and foremost because of its unbeatable location in front of the Maspalomas Dunes.

'We are so excited and proud to reopen the Riu Palace Maspalomas with 5 stars following the full refurbishment we have carried out. After such a complicated 2020, being able to say that all our hotels in the Canary Islands and in Spain are operational and that all those in Gran Canaria have been refurbished is a real boost of optimism', claimed Luis Riu, CEO of RIU Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel has a privileged location on Playa del Inglés and is surrounded by beautiful gardens and the magnificent Maspalomas Dunes. Following a full refurbishment, this hotel has all the facilities it needs to offer guests a unique experience: spacious common areas where natural light plays a fundamental role, comfortable and cool rooms, daily entertainment and a wide range of dining options to please all tastes. With its classical columns and large windows, the entrance is truly majestic and gives us a glance of the hotel's main indoor areas.

Natural light plays a starring role in the hotel and provides a sense of space, as is the case in the spectacular lobby. Following the refurbishment, this space has gained much height and has spectacular ceilings. A series of metallic curtains in brown and gold tones hang from here, inspired by the island's characteristic dunes and the colours of the archipelago's sand.

The main restaurant, which is the most spacious, has the same classic styles as the other common areas and will now have a terrace with a porch. The materials used are perfectly balanced; wood and ceramics in warm colours that create a spacious and elegant space. What's more, there is a new themed restaurant called 'Oasis' with views of the Maspalomas Dunes. Also, the refurbishment has increased the capacity and height of the indoor lounge bar and it now extends outdoors.

In the hotel, guests will find several outdoor areas and chill out terraces where spaces have been created so they can relax in a pleasant atmosphere while enjoying hypnotising views of the Maspalomas Dunes. There are two outdoor pools, one of which has been moved to maximise the hours of sun and will have a lounge bar with a chill out terrace and views of the dunes.

Guests will be able to find maximum relaxation in the more than 350 rooms at the hotel Riu Palace Maspalomas because, following the refurbishment, RIU has taken care of every last detail to make sure they feel at home. The rooms are now fresher and have lighter colours. They are equipped with functional and modern custom-designed furniture that goes with the textiles.

What's more, the hotel is more accessible after the refurbishment and has more ramps and lifts. In addition, parking spaces have been created for electric cars and there are solar panels for both electricity and hot water.

Of course, the hotel will apply the 17 protocols included in the post-COVID Manual that the chain created alongside the consultancy firm Preverisk, which have given excellent results to date to guarantee the safety and well-being of its guests and employees.

For further information please visit: www.riu.com

About RIU Hotels & Resorts

The international RIU chain was founded in Mallorca by the Riu family in 1953 as a small holiday firm and is still owned by the family's third generation. The company specialises in holiday resorts and over 70% of its establishments offer its acclaimed All Inclusive by RIU service. With the inauguration of its first city hotel in 2010, RIU is expanding its range of products with its own line of city hotels called Riu Plaza. RIU Hotels & Resorts now has 93 hotels in 19 countries which welcome over 4,5 million guests a year and provide jobs for a total of 29,985 employees. RIU is currently the world's 35th ranked chain, one of the Caribbean's most popular, the 4th largest in Spain in terms of revenue and the fourth largest in number of rooms.

TUI AG published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 13:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
