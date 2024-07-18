This is the fifth urban hotel that the Spanish chain has opened in the United States and the eleventh worldwide

The hotel has an outstanding strategic location in the best area of the city, as well as the spectacular bar The Rooftop, which offers guests panoramic views from an impressive glass balcony

RIU Hotels & Resorts has reached yet another milestone in its international expansion with the opening of the Riu Plaza Chicago. The new four-star establishment with 390 rooms is strategically located in the heart of Chicago's world-famous Magnificent Mile shopping district, and from September it will offer guests and visitors alike panoramic views of the city from the 27th floor of the building in the hotel's bar, The Rooftop.

This opening in a newly built skyscraper not only places the RIU brand in a capital city with one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world, but is also an exciting step in the consolidation of the chain's presence in this North American country as the fifth RIU Plaza establishment to be opened in the United States.

The hotel is in a prime location in this city, which has one of the best public transport systems in the United States, at 150 East Ontario Street. Thanks to Chicago's great transport connections, residents and visitors alike can easily explore all the city's landmarks, making it ideal for business travellers and leisure tourists.

Inspired by the Chicago School architectural style, the 28-storey building offers modern facilities and a wide range of services, such as a fully equipped gym, a restaurant and the lobby bar. Nonetheless, the hotel's star attraction is its bar on the 27th floor -The Rooftop - which will open in September. As well as the bar service and several food options, guests and visitors can contemplate magnificent panoramic views of the city from the dizzying heights of the glass balcony, which is similar to the iconic attraction at the Hotel Riu Plaza España in Madrid.

The imposing mural that runs along the Lobby's frieze is reminiscent of the iconic Art Deco style and combines noble materials such as marble and wood with recycled elements. The 390 rooms at the Riu Plaza Chicago offer a modern and comfortable space where natural light flows from the sleeping area into the bathroom, characterised by light furniture with iron structures and walk-in showers.

With a classic interior and abundant natural light, the hotel's welcoming restaurant offers a full buffet breakfast included in the room rate. What's more, the lobby bar offers a Grab&Go service with a wide selection of snacks, coffees and beverages, the ideal option for guests to enjoy while exploring nearby attractions such as The Bean, an iconic stainless steel sculpture in Millennium Park, or Willis Tower, which offers breathtaking views of the entire city, as well as Navy Pier, a historic pier with entertainment venues, restaurants and panoramic views of Lake Michigan.

One of the main features of RIU Plaza hotels is their location in the nerve centre of some of the world's major cities, such as Chicago, the Spanish chain's first hotel in the windy city. RIU now has a total of eleven city hotels, located in Panama, Guadalajara, Madrid, Berlin, London, Dublin, Miami, San Francisco, two in New York and the newest addition in Chicago. The chain has plans to further expand its range of RIU Plaza hotels with an establishment in Toronto, which is currently under construction, and a third hotel in New York, where it recently acquired a plot on Broadway.