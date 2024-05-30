TUI : UBS raises its target price for the stock
' We are updating our price target and analyzing the main topics of discussion: i) earnings from tourism operations; ii) peak period hotel earnings; iii) FCF generation. We currently remain cautious," says UBS.
The tour operator has reaffirmed its outlook for full-year sales growth of at least 10% and an improvement of more than 25% in current operating profit (Ebit).
