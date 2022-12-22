Advanced search
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:11 2022-12-22 am EST
1.583 EUR   +0.22%
02:02aTUI : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
12/20Tui : Notification according to article 19 MAR – Mathias Kiep
PU
12/20Tui Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
TUI : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating

12/22/2022 | 02:02am EST
In a research note published by Cristian Nedelcu, UBS advises its customers to Sell the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 18 520 M 19 651 M 19 651 M
Net income 2023 290 M 308 M 308 M
Net Debt 2023 3 348 M 3 552 M 3 552 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,30x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 820 M 2 992 M 2 992 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 56 204
Free-Float 66,6%
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,58 €
Average target price 1,76 €
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Barczewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG-41.52%2 992
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-21.16%6 390
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC59.83%3 711
BOWLERO CORP.45.68%2 177
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.17.28%1 893
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-38.64%1 491