TUI : UBS sticks Neutral
December 06, 2023 at 04:18 am EST
Share
In a research note published by Cristian Nedelcu, UBS gives a Neutral rating to the stock.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.588 EUR
|+10.80%
|+15.52%
|-56.80%
|10:18am
|TUI : UBS sticks Neutral
|ZD
|10:03am
|Tour operator TUI weighs joining exodus from London market
|RE
|TUI : UBS sticks Neutral
|ZD
|Tour operator TUI weighs joining exodus from London market
|RE
|Tui swings to profit, considers delisting from London
|AN
|US Futures, European Stocks Edge Up
|DJ
|TUI says liquidity, investor shift to Germany is behind possible London delisting
|RE
|TUI CFO: THERE IS A PUSH MORE TO SIMPLIFY THINGS AND THAT IS WHY…
|RE
|TUI CFO: FOR TUI THE LIQUIDITY HAS MOVED TO GERMANY, MORE THAN 7…
|RE
|Cooler US job openings data lifts FTSE; BAT slides
|AN
|TUI CEO sees Egypt bookings returning to growth in coming weeks
|RE
|TUI CEO: AFTER CHRISTMAS, I EXPECT DEMAND FOR HOLIDAYS TO EGYPT…
|RE
|TUI Weighs Delisting from London Bourse
|MT
|BAT plots "smokeless" focus; Tui mulls LSE exit
|AN
|Travel Services Group TUI Swings to FY23 Profit; Revenue Grows
|MT
|Holiday group TUI sees more growth after profit doubled last year
|RE
|Holiday group TUI says annual profit more than doubles
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing : Market Weighs Rate Cuts in 2024, China Debt Worries
|DJ
|Tui takes stock and gives outlook for the coming year
|DP
|EU Commission wants to strengthen travelers' rights
|DP
|DER Touristik expects record summer in the German market
|DP
|Rhodes: Forest fires do not scare tourists
|DP
|European Equities Close Mostly Higher in Wednesday Trading; Eurozone Retail Sales Drop
|MT
|German Travel Company TUI Signs Aircraft Sale, Leaseback Deals Worth $294 Million
|MT
|TUI Group Confirms the Signing of A Sale and Leaseback Agreement with IC Airlease One Limited for Three New Boeing 737 MAX-8 Aircraft
|CI
|TUI : Bernstein sticks Neutral
|ZD
|European Equities Close Mixed in Thursday Trading; European Commission Orders Illumina to Sell Grail
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-56.80%
|3 257 M $
|-15.65%
|3 198 M $
|-20.92%
|1 613 M $
|-7.64%
|1 564 M $
|-11.54%
|961 M $
|-4.52%
|954 M $
|-22.03%
|970 M $
|-28.18%
|816 M $
|-2.50%
|757 M $
|-3.91%
|671 M $